The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The coronavirus fear factor – comment

Israelis don't like to admit that we don't have the answers for every puzzle, and we definitely don't like to confess that we're scared.

By DAVID BRINN  
MARCH 16, 2020 17:02
Travelers wearing masks chat in the arrivals terminal after Israel said it will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
Travelers wearing masks chat in the arrivals terminal after Israel said it will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/RONEN ZEVULUN)
I'm scared.
We are conditioned, especially in Israel to adopt the "yihye b'seder" approach – it will be ok – to any and all crises. But the challenge of the coronavirus outbreak is far different from all the previous trials we've had to face – whether it be the Six Day or Yom Kippur wars, scud attacks from Iraq, the bloody Second Intifada or the ongoing rocket attacks on the South.
Our lives changed drastically during all those periods. And in all cases, except for the seemingly unsolvable situation in the South, they all returned to normal.
But now I'm scared that 'normal' will never return – and if it does, it will be a reality far different than what we've known until now.
I'm not scared about getting infected with the coronavirus and dying. Even though I'm just over the edge of the age-danger zone, I'm confident that I would survive. I'm scared for friends like Harry who suffers from a compromised auto-immune system, and I'm scared for the elderly and infirm who are alone, helpless and at risk.
I'm scared for society, already critically socially distanced by years of smartphones and social media. Will elbow bumps permanently replace hugs and handshakes?
I'm scared for all the people losing their livelihoods as this crisis affects virtually every work field – people like my son's bosses, who invested hundreds of thousands of shekels into a restaurant in Tel Aviv that has been thriving since it opened three months ago. Will they be able to survive the shutdown or will it destroy their business?
I'm scared about the colleagues and friends being sent on “unpaid leaves” with no indication that the situation will improve in 30 days.
I'm scared for our country, facing this crisis without a government in place, still plunged into uncertainty over whether our leaders will put differences aside to form an emergency government and lead us through the darkness. A fourth election, held under the specter of a country in closure, is a dreaded and possible eventuality. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acted with authority and responsibility so far, but he should not and cannot be making the decisions alone.
I'm scared that the privacy rights and civil liberties of Israelis will be violated in the efforts to contain the pandemic.
I'm scared that the world economy will take years to recover, affecting Israel's economy and the financial security of everyone in the country.
I know that we should try to be optimistic, harness our faith in whatever deity we believe in, and hope that better days are ahead. Israelis are great at that. We don't like to admit that we don't have the answers for every puzzle, and we definitely don't like to confess that we're scared.
But in the back of our minds, muzzled by the yihye b'seder mantra, we don't really know if it will all be ok. Instead of putting on a brave face, maybe it's time to embrace this new, alien reality and shout out from the confines of our shuttered house: I'm scared.
It might make you feel a little better. And at some point in the hopefully not-too-distant future, when we emerge from the corona darkness, the fear will subside.
We'll go back and populate the theaters and cafes and stadiums, rebuild the lives that were shattered, and hopefully be more aware and grateful that the life we've been given should never be taken for granted.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Israel's counterterrorism policies on virus containment By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Nvidia calls on PC gamers to contribute to the fight against coronavirus
Coronavirus
4 New Israeli apps to make life easier during the coronavirus outbreak
The Track Virus app allows users to see if they had crossed paths with any confirmed coronavirus cases.
5 Rivlin negotiating unity government with Netanyahu, Gantz
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by