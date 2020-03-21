The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The impact of the coronavirus in China: Implications for Israel

Many have framed the coronavirus as a test of Beijing’s international reputation.

By NADAV LAWRENCE  
MARCH 21, 2020 22:39
CHINA PIONEERED the struggle against the virus. (photo credit: REUTERS)
CHINA PIONEERED the struggle against the virus.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The coronavirus has so far infected more than 200,000 people and claimed almost 10,000 lives. Aside from the major challenge posed to public health systems across the world, it is already clear that China’s massive presence on the international stage and the interdependency of the global economy means the virus is likely to cause far-reaching economic and geopolitical consequences as it continues to spread, including here in Israel.
In an effort that has proven effective in containing the spread of the virus in China, factories and businesses have been shut down, and some 60 million people were confined to their homes in Hubei province alone. The city of Wuhan, where the virus originated, and Hubei province, in general, were effectively sealed off, in what has been described as the largest quarantine in human history. This dealt a major blow to productivity. In an attempt to stem the spread of the virus, many countries placed restrictions on movement to and from China, severely hampering the flow of trade. Economists predict that China’s economic growth could slow to as low as 4% in the first quarter of 2020, the slowest pace in over a decade.
The effects of this economic slowdown continue to be felt beyond China’s borders. In South Korea, for example, Hyundai has closed several production plants due to the unavailability of car parts that were due to be shipped from China. This situation is being replicated across varying locations and industries.
The widespread cancellation of air traffic between China and other countries presaged what has become a global air travel and tourism debacle. In modern times, we have never seen so many borders close so completely. In 2018 163 million Chinese tourists accounted for almost a third of all tourist sales worldwide. The China lockdown drastically impacted regions that rely on Chinese tourism but also served as indicators for what was to come for tourism globally.
In Thailand alone, revenue losses due to China’s closure are expected to reach as much as $1.6 billion. Singapore, where Chinese comprised almost a fifth of all incoming tourists in 2018, has likewise revised down its expected growth forecasts for this year. As the virus continues to spread around the globe, far beyond China and Asia, the airline industry is being hit hard, with the International Air Transport Association already predicting losses of $29.3b. for the industry.
In Israel, El Al is anticipating losses of $160 million in the first quarter of this year and has canceled flights to all but six of its forty destinations. The company has laid off around a thousand workers, and most of the remaining staff is expected to be sent on unpaid leave.
Economics aside, the coronavirus outbreak is taking place against the backdrop of already tense relations between China and the US, criticism over China’s treatment of the Uyghur in Xinjiang and rioting in Hong Kong, raising the geopolitical stakes of the outbreak. 
Although at first the cancellation of flights to and from China was not well received in Beijing, it became clear from the spread of the virus that such strict measures were commendable though difficult. However, the initial response to the US decision to cut flights took a stronger tone; the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US of “fear-mongering and taking advantage of the crisis to belittle China.” Such reactions reflect a widely held belief in China that the US is determined to stifle its growing prosperity and influence.
With such sentiments propagated by online comments in China, the ability of conspiracy theories to fuel public mistrust and suspicion is immense.
One such conspiracy theory claimed that the coronavirus was created by the Americans to “wage economic war” on China. Russia’s propaganda department has allegedly been spreading this narrative to sow further discord between Washington and Beijing. The opposite version, claiming that the virus originated as part of a Chinese “covert biological weapons program,” was also spread widely across social media in the West.
In addition to the spread of conspiracy theories, people of Asian descent have become the target of racist attacks and abuse around the globe. With Chinese and American views
of one another already low before the outbreak, conspiracy theories and racial stereotypes born out of the virus could serve to further sour relations between the two powers.
Many have framed the coronavirus as a test of Beijing’s international reputation.
On the one hand, the ability of the Chinese authorities to quickly mobilize resources and quarantine an entire province to stop the spread of the virus may be viewed favorably.
Yet, on the other hand, Beijing’s initial attempt to deny the existence of the virus, allegedly silencing those attempting to raise the alarm, serves to underscore the enormous gulf between the Chinese and Western models of governance.
Some 7,000 km. away from Wuhan, Israel has also been feeling the impact of this tragic outbreak.
At the time of writing, the number of infected people within the country had risen to more than 400. Economically, the Finance Ministry is estimating that the damage to the country could amount to NIS 14b. ($4.09b.). China is Israel’s largest import partner, accounting for 9.5% of all imports, meaning that the country will feel the effects of
Chinese manufacturing and export slowdown.
Israel’s response to the virus advances day by day. It started with closing its borders to visitors from affected countries, widespread self-quarantine measures and cautioning
citizens against all overseas travel. On March 14, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said all entertainment centers, restaurants, theaters and cafes are to close, and he told
the entire population to work from home where possible and avoid public transportation. Groups of no more than 10 can gather. Thousands are facing unemployment.
While the developments necessary to prevent mass infection are in flux, what is almost beyond doubt is that as the outbreak continues to spread, the long-term effects on the global economy and international relations and even how we live could be with us long after the crisis is over.
The writer is a research associate at SIGNAL, Sino-Israel Global Network & Academic Leadership, a member of China’s Silk Road Think Tank Association SRTA.


Tags Israel China economy Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo An Israeli 911: Why Israel doesn't have one single dispatch service? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by