The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

To Bibi or not To Bibi? That was the question

Had it not been for the corona crisis, a Jerusalem courtroom would already now be the venue for “The State of Israel vs. Benjamin Netanyahu”

By PAUL GROSS  
APRIL 2, 2020 13:22
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures after speaking to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Ultimately, the two halves of what had been the Blue and White Party leadership were divided by their answer to one question: does the current national and political reality justify surrendering a core party principle: not sitting in a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.
Those commentators who have derided Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya’alon for refusing to serve under Netanyahu, talk as though the two are motivated purely by personal animus. Let’s be clear: this is a man facing criminal trial on three counts of corruption, including the most serious political crime of bribery. Had it not been for the corona crisis, a Jerusalem courtroom would already now be the venue for “The State of Israel vs. Benjamin Netanyahu”. It is beyond absurd that the State of Israel is also being led by Benjamin Netanyahu. This is banana republic territory.
No less importantly, we don’t need a courtroom to determine that Netanyahu is guilty of a number of offenses which, whilst not illegal, should disqualify any candidate for high office in a serious liberal democracy. Under Netanyahu, Israel has begun to drift away from the norms of liberal democracy, threatening to join a growing list of what Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban proudly calls “illiberal democracies”; countries where the facade of democracy remains, but liberal principles like the rule of law, freedom of speech and minority rights have been systematically curtailed.
Leading democracy scholar Larry Diamond is one of many who has written on how today’s crisis of democracy is not the result - as in the past - of military coups or violent revolutions:
“Not today. The death of democracy is now typically administered in a thousand cuts. In one country after another, elected leaders have gradually attacked the deep tissues of democracy…”
The domino-like victories of populist nationalists in Europe (Hungary and Poland and – to a lesser extent – the Czech Republic and Italy) and in two giant non-western democracies, India and Brazil, has combined with the distinctly authoritarian tendencies of the current President of the United States to shake the foundations of what used to be called “the liberal world order”.
Israel is not a Hungary, where courts have been packed with judges loyal to the regime and journalists critical of the government have been fined financial penalties or fired; but the Likud and its allies do plan to prevent the Supreme Court from acting as a check on executive power, and demonization of the mainstream media has become a feature of Netanyahu election campaigns. We should not take lightly the warnings of Diamond and others such as Robert Kagan – serious scholars, with no record of anti-Israel animus – that Israel has started marching to this new illiberal tune
Lest this all sound terribly hyperbolic, try a thought experiment: Imagine a country in which the following has taken place:
1.     A long-serving prime minister adopts increasingly populist measures at election campaigns; in one, seeking to boost turnout of his supporters by ‘warning’ of the allegedly high turnout of an racial minority community.
2.     Criminal investigations into his conduct lead the Attorney General – an independent civil servant appointed by the prime minister himself – to recommend indictments on charges of bribery and corruption. The prime minister (despite being on record calling for one his predecessors who faced similar charges to stand down for the good of the country) refuses to resign. Instead he incites a campaign of demonization against the Attorney General and Police Chief. Both are smeared as ‘leftists’ conspiring against a right-wing prime minister (despite both coming from notably right-wing backgrounds).
3.     The election campaigns that follow the indictments are the cue for the prime minister to lead campaigns of incitement against the media and the judiciary, smearing political opponents with blatant lies and empowering far-right extremists – including deliberately maneuvering to bring into parliament a far-right racist party that had previously been shunned by all mainstream parties.
4.     Legislative proposals designed to limit the powers of the Supreme Court are embraced by the prime minister, even though he had for many years openly opposed such measures. It becomes apparent that this is part of a plan to gain immunity from prosecution; to prevent the judiciary from overturning what would be a clearly authoritarian use of majority parliamentary power.
Now try to argue that doesn’t sound like a democracy in serious trouble.
It is not for nothing that a senior aide to Orban said recently that his boss and Netanyahu “belong to the same political family”.
Both Gantz and Lapid have spoken out against this direction of travel. (And Lapid denounced the red carpet treatment afforded Orban on his 2018 visit to Israel.) Ya’alon is a former Likud minister and has spoken in similar terms to other former Likudniks such as Benny Begin, Dan Meridor and President Ruby Rivlin, about the abandonment of the party’s liberal heritage.
Gantz may feel he can do the job of protecting Israeli democracy better from within the government. Perhaps. But the rotation agreement he plans to sign off on will give us Netanyahu as prime minister for at least another 18 months, while facing criminal trial. Worse, rumors abound that Likud will insist on immunity legislation allowing him to continue in public life even after he leaves office.
Time will tell if Gantz’s move was worth the price. And that price is considerable: breaking apart the only serious challenger to Likud, a coalition of center-left and center right Zionists, offering a vision of a liberal and inclusive Israel, with a commitment to clean government. Now Lapid and Yaalon will have to rebuild in opposition, ready to fight for that Israel at the next election. Those who view both parts of “Jewish and democratic” as equally important should hope for their success.
Paul Gross writes and lectures on Israeli and global politics, and has been published in a variety of media outlets in Israel, North America and the UK.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections 2020 Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by