When I met with ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in The Hague

When I met with International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in The Hague in February 2016, she was a completely unknown quantity in Israel.It was not easy to get the interview as well as the meetings with key members of her team probing the Israeli-Palestinian situation, but I did eventually become the first member of the Israeli media to sit down with her.ICC jurisdiction official Phakiso Mochochoko and met again with the ICC Israeli-Palestinian situation team during their October 2016 visit to Israel and to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.What emerged from my interviews and off-the-record meetings was a group of individuals who exhibited a desire to be neutral and objective, with none of the blatantly anti-Israeli bias of the UN Human Rights Council, but who also lacked any sympathy regarding Israel’s unique situation.Bensouda herself is a relatively understated woman, who can sometimes speak extremely slowly as if she is choosing her words carefully so that someone will not fall off a tightrope into a ravine. This is understandable given the microscope many countries put her under.Though she is a Muslim from Gambia who sometimes wears traditional African-style garb, she is equally comfortable in modern Western-style business clothing – as she was dressed when I met her.In terms of ethnic or national background, to the degree that this might matter, the ICC officials involved certainly did not come from backgrounds where one would expect extra sympathy with Israel (at the time no Americans and no ex-soldiers.)Some came from backgrounds where one might guess they came into their positions with less than positive feelings about Israel, though all of them stayed professional throughout and some were familiar enough with Jewish culture to make some friendly Jewish references.After all of that – while one never knows what influence people’s backgrounds might have on a person’s view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – all indications with Bensouda are that it is not a major factor.Rather, to the extent she ruled against Israel last week in moving toward a full war crimes probe, she was acting as part of a group of internationalists who focus on getting justice for killed civilians in conflict zones regardless of the context. If Bensouda is being hard on Israel, she is also being hard on the US and the United Kingdom, not to mention Russia and many African nations.These internationalists tend to criticize Israel, the US and just about any country who uses force, not out of antisemitism or anti-Americanism per se. Instead it may come more from a naïve view that the world would be more peaceful if Israel and the US used less force.This ideological group tends to downplay the role of terrorism and aggressive nondemocratic countries in destabilizing and threatening Israel and other countries as something that simple dialogue can resolve.In that spirit, Bensouda confirmed to The Jerusalem Post in 2016 that her office had taken the position that judging whether opening a full war crimes investigation is in the “interests of justice” is less focused on achieving peace or balance between the parties than it is on victims’ justice.While victims’ justice is important, and very important in the ivory tower of philosophy, that kind of a focus often is ready to ignore the overall potential destabilizing impact of such prosecutions.Despite that, in our interview, Bensouda also said some comforting things that turned out to be true.She said she would not take directives from the UN Human Rights Council on timing, though there was massive pressure on her already in 2015 to decide against Israel.Instead, she waited for all of the IDF investigations to finish, and when she decided against Israel, it was four and a half years later.Bensouda has also repeatedly effectively defended Israel from prosecution regarding the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla incident.However, she also said some other disturbing things to the Post, which equally turned out to have problematic results for Israel.I confronted Bensouda with her former boss and former chief ICC prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo’s statements about settlements.On December 10, 2015, Moreno-Ocampo told the Post that anyone prosecuting Israelis regarding settlement activity might be incapable of proving criminal intent. Those Israelis could say they honestly believed their actions were legal once ratified by the country’s top court.The Israeli High Court of Justice has issued dozens of rulings over the years to evacuate illegal Jewish outposts or to redraw the West Bank barrier in light of humanitarian considerations toward nearby Palestinian villages.While calling Moreno-Ocampo a good prosecutor who did his best, Bensouda refused to prejudge any issues related to the settlements.This was significant since the Post did not ask her to decide legal issues regarding a specific settlement. Rather, the question was only to comment on whether an Israeli High Court ruling could ever be a defense to the alleged crime of illegally building settlements.Bensouda refused to name any situation, regarding settlements where an Israeli High Court ruling could be a defense.This answer of hers in 2016 turned out to be decisive. Last week, she adopted the majority globalist view of the settlements being illegal under international law and ignored the Israeli and current US administration position. She also ignored aspects of UN Security Council Resolution 242, which suggest border issues between Israel and the Palestinians can only be resolved between the parties.Bensouda also insisted in the interview on neutrality between Israel and Hamas. She argued that the ICC’s rules demand such neutrality and that she has no choice.The Post pushed her hardest on this point, but, in the most polite and quiet manner possible, she would not budge, citing the ICC statute.In a vacuum, this answer might have made sense, but it was a shocking admission at how far she was ready to take the concept of “neutrality.” She was ready to ignore the contextual difference between a terrorist group like Hamas intentionally firing rockets on Israel versus the IDF, which at least tries to avoid civilian casualties when it fights Hamas terrorists.There was not even a hint that she was ready to take this fundamental real-world difference into account beyond stating the obvious that Hamas does not probe itself and Israel does.Some mysteries from the Post’s conversations with the ICC team are still unresolved.Israel has hoped that the State Comptroller’s report on Operation Protective Edge in 2014 – making decisions and their compliance with international law would impress the ICC prosecution and fulfill its requirement to have reviewed not only individual cases, but overall targeting policy at the highest levels.Bensouda’s office still has not made a final ruling on whether it views Israel’s legal system as complying with international law. However, even during the Post’s 2016 meetings it seemed that her office might view the comptroller’s report as inadequate. Some ICC officials suggested it was insufficient because the comptroller report was technically more of a non-binding “administrative” report than a “criminal” investigation.Since Bensouda has gone after the US for alleged war crimes in torturing detainees in Afghanistan, this position seems to have solidified.The US undertook many probes of the torture allegations, but there were no criminal prosecutions and Bensouda’s office broadly dismissed those probes that did occur as insufficient.The IDF has never criminally investigated its targeting policy at the level of generals and the state is not investigating top political officials for their war-making decisions. This means the ICC prosecution could conclude that Israel failed to review those issues. This could happen even if the ICC said it approves of IDF probes of individual soldiers relating to individual incidents. Another worrying moment was during the October 2016 meetings when one ICC official dismissed the Hebron shooter trial as insignificant since it was not part of Operation Protective Edge.Jerusalem faces an international environment where only clear Israeli allies like the US, some in Europe and a few dozen other countries seem to fully appreciate what Israel is up against. The other around 140 out of more than 190 countries tend to criticize Israel when there is a dispute with the Palestinians.In that environment, while Bensouda exuded a generic sense of fairness and her decisions showed greater objectivity then some UN institutions, there was nothing in 2016 to indicate that she would be part of the small global group of Israeli allies. That feeling was confirmed last week.I also interviewed top