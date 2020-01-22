The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

3 Tips to Make Productivity in Your Small Business Easier Than it has Ever Been

Everyone wants to know the secret to be productive. Who wouldn’t want to cross off all the items on their to-do list and have enough time to rest or engage in other activities?

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 22, 2020 06:59
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Everyone wants to know the secret to be productive. Who wouldn’t want to cross off all the items on their to-do list and have enough time to rest or engage in other activities?

However, the need to be productive rings a lot differently for small businesses. This is because a productive and efficient small business translates into a profitable business. And which business owner wouldn’t want just that?

But being productive can be challenging especially when you have to pull a lot of other people to be productive with you so that the business can actually thrive. The good news is that there are ways you can make your efforts to run a productive business a lot easier, and this doesn't have to be just for your remote workers.

Here are 3 tips you can use to drastically improve the productivity of your small business without breaking so much sweat.

1. Prevent time-wasting meetings
Do you see meetings as a complete waste of your precious time? In fact, a study revealed that poorly organized meetings didn’t only waste people’s time and reduce their productivity, it also led to a waste of financial resources. 
But, hate them or not, meetings are important when it comes to running a business. It’s the time where you can

* Brainstorm with your team,
* Keep each other up-to-date with the progress of the business and its projects, and
* Refocus the team on the business’ goals and objectives.

To prevent your meetings from wasting your time (and that of your employees) and still get to enjoy the benefits meetings have to offer, you can either employ the use of Artificial Intelligence or make the smart changes below:

* Determine from the very beginning that your meetings are going to be short. Give yourself a timeframe and stick with it.

* Only set meetings because you really need them and not because it’s the usual practice.

* Have a clear agenda of what will be discussed at the meeting. Don’t digress. I know it’s hard but just stick with the agenda.

* Set meetings on a less productive time of the day. Mornings are usually the most productive so make sure meetings stay clear from the mornings. Schedule them later in the afternoon instead.


2. Invest in applications that will boost the efficiency of your workers
Gone are the days when you have to do things manually. But if you are still doing things manually in your business then it’s not a surprise that you’re not as productive as you’re meant to be. 

However, here are some hints pointing to aspects of your business that may need to retire from being attended to manually:

* Communication and file-sharing: Applications like Slack helps teams easily communicate with each other as well as share files without having to leave their cubicle.

* Timekeeping: For example, using a tool like Time Clock Wizard is perfect for tracking the time your employee spends working for a client. When it’s running it makes your employees conscious of the time and makes them work a lot more efficiently than before.

* Project and task management: With task and project management software, team members no longer have to go far to check of their team member’s progress. Plus, you can easily manage your team right from your device.

* Customer Relationship Management (CRM): A CRM application helps your teams to stay on top of all the sales and marketing activities and automate a lot of the sales processes.


3. Make your employees happy
You’ve probably heard that happy employees equal a productive business.  A study revealed that when workers are happy they become 12 percent more productive.
Remember: just because you want to make your employees happy doesn’t mean that you should condone their excesses.
But here are some ways you can keep your employees' morale boosted and consequently productive:

* Provide a conducive working environment.

* Acknowledge, appreciate and reward your employees for the effort they put into their work.

* Treat your employees with respect and hear them out when they give feedback or they want to make a suggestion or an observation.

*  Pay your employees fairly and on time.


Summing it up
Improving your employees' morale and productivity doesn’t have to be so difficult. There are simple ways to make the switch and get everyone on board the productivity wagon. That’s why we put together this list of easy to apply tips to help boost the productivity of your business without increasing your stress level or giving your employees much of a headache. Instead, they’ll feel more proud of themselves for their newfound potential to be productive.

But just like working a muscle you’ll only get the full benefit when you stick with these tips and apply them daily. Productivity has long term business benefits. If you want to reap those benefits then you’ve to apply these tips, adopt or modify them as your own.


Tags business product review Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by