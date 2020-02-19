The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
3 Ways DIY Smart Home Security Systems Are Shaping the Industry

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 19, 2020 12:32
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Every day there’s a new system or service we’re learning to operate ourselves, as individuals, from the comfort of our own home. Now, we’re venturing even further into the realm of individualism with innovative approaches to home security systems. Yes, you read that right – no longer do you need to hire a professional installer, DIY home security systems are growing in popularity and becoming more even more efficient and reliable for home safety.
DIY home security systems are adaptable to your home, small business, or any other area in which you may need industry-quality monitoring. You can opt for in-depth systems that utilize cameras and motion sensors, or keep it simple with just a keyless door lock, for example. Some systems are flexible enough to allow you to operate them along with third-party apps or accessories such as locks, lights, and remote control. 
Other kits are so advanced that you will not have to lift a finger to contact the authorities in the event of a break-in, as they are equipped with motion sensors, loud sirens, and can be monitored by professionals if you desire it. As innovations continue to develop in DIY security systems, the industry of home safety and protection is changing more easily and accurately meet the needs of homeowners.
1. Third-Party Monitoring Options
One of the biggest appeals of DIY home security systems is that you are free of the typical monthly fees that come along with professional monitoring services. A benefit of traditional home security is that these systems are combined with the service of trained professionals monitoring the safety of your home.
Although some DIY systems will require that you fulfill this monitoring on your own, the growth of influence that DIY has had on the home security industry has opened a few niches in third party monitoring services. For example, Abode Essential Starter Kit, one of the top DIY home security systems, offers various monitoring plans: monthly, weekly, or for a few days at a time.
Monitoring services are priced as subscriptions and can be charged on a regular or as-needed basis, giving consumers the freedom of deciding exactly how much they have to pay for their home safety. This makes DIY home security kits much more appealing to consumers than traditional systems.
2. Homeowner-Friendly Technology
With DIY security systems, everything is done on your own time. You don’t have to wait on an appointment to schedule an install or consultation, and you don’t have to wait on the line with monitors or security staff when something has gone askew with your equipment.
Still, traditional home security providers are upping the ante with customer care tailored to the system being installed. Companies such as ADS Security not only install your security accessories but teach homeowners how to use the system and how to take full advantage of the system and its associated services. With this “in-home training,” you have just as much autonomy in operating your home security system, with a little extra support.
3. Smart Technology
In terms of smart technology, whether DIY or traditional, all tech is rapidly evolving to keep up by offering compatibility with accessories and apps such as Alexa and Google Assistant. The availability of such compatibility is directly connected to the price of the security system and associated services, however.
With compatible third-party apps, homeowners can manage their home security systems remotely. Traditionally, any management of home security technology is most likely required to be managed through provided customer support, which entails a wait time and mandatory appointment. Smart technology streamlines the experience of managing and relying on a home security system – an aspect of service that traditional home security systems must work hard to keep up with!
The Influence of DIY in Home Security
Naturally, one of the first concerns that may come up when you hear “DIY” and “security” in the same sentence how safe is DIY home security? By opting out of professional installation, are there potential losses or compromises you may have to accept? Rest assured, you are just as safe when using a DIY home security system as you are with traditional systems.
Both options are each of equal, high quality, yet the choice of service is dependent on you and your needs. If you are struggling to decide which home security system type is best for you, Property Guard Master has a wealth of guides, How-To’s, and tips to maintain the maximum safety of your home.


