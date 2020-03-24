Coronavirus not stopping academics in Israel

Classes and lectures, as well as various student services, will continue to be provided online, supported by a specially established technical support system. Recruiting for 2020-21 is as usual and staff and support is here to make the process easy for incoming students.

This has been a challenging period in Israel, and IDC has done what we can to maintain the safety of our students, while continuing to prepare for continued academic excellence, and insure the viability of IDC Herzliya.

We are happy to report that the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year will commence after Passover, on April 19th, 2020, and we will be providing all of the courses by means of online teaching.



photo IDC staff For those of you applying for the 2020-21 academic year, which commences in the fall of 2020, we pray for normalcy and back to studying in the classrooms of our gorgeous campus at IDC Herzliya. Registration is currently under way and showing a significant increase over last year. The dedicated team of the Raphael Recanati International School, including the recruitment officers are in contact with many hundreds of applicants for our undergraduate and graduate studies. We will be holding online information sessions and are already in personal contact with dozens of students by online means. We hope to converse with you in person, and you are welcome to invite your parents to join the conversation if you so wish. For us, the opening of the next academic year is business as usual.

Our International School is unique with over 2000 students from 90 different countries. We have the highest number of full time degree international students in the State of Israel, with approximately one out of three students on campus being an international student. This is most advantageous for future networking, learning about different national characters, and providing for the global world.

Outside of the classroom, our extracurricular activities include The Entrepreneurship Club, Debating Society, Model UN, AEPI, SWU, Act-IL, JLIC, Numerous social and cultural activities, Sabbath dinners, and trips around the country.

In each and every school in which you will study at IDC, whether in Government, Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, Economics, Business, Psychology or Communications, we will provide you with practical innovative and entrepreneurial

Tools, which will help you face this very challenging 21st Century. We are looking forward to seeing you sitting on the grass under our eucalyptus trees sooner than later. Stay healthy and well.

Jonathan Davis, Head RRIS, VP External Relations IDC Herzliya and the whole Raphael Recanati International School staff.