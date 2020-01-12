The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Finance industry forecasts for 2020

Payday lenders and guarantor lenders are expected to feel the squeeze in 2020, following on from regulatory crackdowns and a rise in customer complaints for the industries in the last few years.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 12, 2020 09:30
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Payday lenders and guarantor lenders are expected to feel the squeeze in 2020, following on from regulatory crackdowns and a rise in customer complaints for the industries in the last few years.
Based on forecasts in the finance industry in 2020, more loan firms are set to collapse in the next twelve months after the demise of loan industry behemoths like Wonga failing to keep afloat.
But bad news for these loan sectors is good news for others, such as loan alternative startups including Wagestream and Neyber. We cover some predictions for the finance sector in 2020.
 
Increased FCA scrutiny for lenders
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is expected to turn its attention in 2020 to the guarantor loan industry. Having previously implemented regulatory crackdowns to the payday loan industry altering it indefinitely, the FCA has raised concerns about guarantor loans.
The main area of scrutiny guarantor lenders face in 2020 comes down to lack of public awareness.
The regulatory watchdog fears that the rise in the number of guarantors making payments in 2018 and 2019 suggests a lack of awareness regarding the risks of becoming a guarantor in the first place.
It is expected the FCA will enforce new regulations in 2020 that guarantor lenders will need to adhere to keep their business in operation.
 
Loan alternatives will increase
Whilst some areas of finance are in decline, others are thriving, such as loan alternative startups like Wagestream and Neyber.
Filling the gap the payday loan industry has left firms like Wagestream offer employees the chance to receive their wages in real-time, removing the need to take out a payday loan.
Neyber offers customers a loans facility that goes through their work and an education programme to help with everyday budgeting, finance and more.
Another start-up, Badger Loans, offers an alternative to payday loans, helping customers find low cost loans across other industries including credit cards, guarantor, secured and unsecured.
It is expected that loan alternatives will increase their market share considerably over the next year.
 
Compensation claims will rise
Another predicted financial trend in 2020 is a continued rise in compensation claims. This is following the previous regulatory crackdowns by the FCA to the payday loans industry in 2014, and the subsequent fallout.
As the unscrupulous practices of a number of high-profile lenders made the headlines following the new regulations in 2014, customers increased their complaints.
Since then, many payday loan firms have received a tidal wave of compensation claims for mis-sold loans. It has led to the demise of many, including the loans giant Wonga, who have paid over £400 million worth of compensation to former customers, although this figure was actually quoted at owing closer to £1.6 billion.
Many consider that Amigo compensation claims will be the next wave of refunds since the company has lent out over £700 million since its inception in 2005.
 
Increase in lenders going into administration
With stricter regulations for the guarantor loans sector anticipated in 2020 as well as more compensation claims to be filed, lenders going under is expected too.
There have already been a number of loan companies collapsing by the end of 2019, such as PiggyBank and CashEuroNet and it looks set to continue.
 


Tags Finance Ministry finance Operation Finale
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice moving forward By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon Simon Rawidowicz vs. Ben-Gurion on the question of ‘Israel’ By ELI KAVON
Qasem Soleimani: Gone for good By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert South Tel Aviv, a reminder of indifference By EHUD OLMERT
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by