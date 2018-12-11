How Israeli Technology is Changing Healthcare

Healthcare and technology [Illustrative].
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
With massive strides being made in technology, quality of healthcare and medical systems are advancing rapidly. In Israel, there are several recent groundbreaking roles that technology is playing in the health landscape. Investors, startups, and entrepreneurs are playing an extremely important role in delivering these beneficial systems. With their help, healthcare is becoming more efficient than ever.
Fat Melting Injections
While healthcare supplements are not a new concept, one cannot deny the benefits that they can have for the body. Purchasing quality health supplements can combat nutritional deficiencies that lead to illness. As a result, they can save you money and time you would have spent visiting the doctor. However, finding the best supplements on the market is not always an easy endeavor. Fortunately, there are quality review sites that can point you in the right direction if you wish to purchase the best health supplements.
Celebrities and Instagram influencers continue to showcase their healthy lifestyles. While there are massive movements encouraging body positivity, the desire to look thinner and feel more comfortable in one's skin is prevalent across the globe. Many opt for the gym and a balanced meal plan to achieve their weight loss goals. However, some people search for more efficient methods. In Israel, fat melting injections are becoming a viable solution. Raziel Therapeutics is the pioneering company. They have developed an injection that, supposedly, melts fat cells and prevents fat cells from forming. How does it do this exactly? Well, it creates heat which uses up free fatty acids. This, in turn, reduces the amount of fat tissue. Clinical trials that are currently underway indicate that it reduces fat by up to 50 percent after the first injection. Damaged Cell Renewal
Researchers from the Weizmann Institute of Science may be able to turn the tides on damaged cells. They claim to have found a molecule in newborn hearts that regulates the renewing of the heart muscle. What is the molecule? It is known as the Argon molecule. Cardiomyocytes, damaged muscle cells caused by heart attacks, are replaced by scar tissue. They cannot pump blood, therefore, putting strain on the heart. Current studies suggest that a single injection completely repaired a damaged mouse heart. These early clinical studies bode extremely well for the future of cardiovascular health.
Autism Screening for Newborns
Raphael Rembrand, an Israeli engineer, has discovered a method for screening newborns for autism. The process is nonintrusive and utilizes instruments that are currently in use for testing infants’ hearing. The process is known as the SensPD diagnostic test. Through the use of otoacoustic emissions, doctors are able to test the baby’s sensory perception. For the time being, it can be conducted a few hours after birth. But, it may be used prenatally in the near future.
These are a few ways in which Israeli innovators are influencing the healthcare landscape
. Whether you prescribe to them or not, they are an indication that huge advancements in healthcare may deliver effective and efficient results.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>