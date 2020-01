Luigi Wewege comments on the Global investment outlook for 2020 / 2021

“Interesting question: Look, if we take a bearish view on the world and we keep in mind that already $5 billion in investment money flowed out of Hong Kong due to local tensions - well, it is fair to say at least a good portion of your savings ought to be in an offshore jurisdiction where your money is safe and can be accessed quickly. People have not forgotten the “haircuts” that account holders received in Cyprus, capital controls in Greece - and other challenges that played out in Europe, let alone the fact that Switzerland had to give up many of the features that used to be special about having a Swiss offshore bank account. So, pivoting away from Switzerland and Hong Kong is understandable. At the same time, whether people are concerned about how Europe treats their money - or even personal circumstances such as a looming divorce or other liability lurking around the corner, clearly locations like Belize becomes more desirable for offshore banking”.