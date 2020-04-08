Main Benefits for an Installment Title Loan

Need an installment title loan to cover unexpected emergency expenses?

What Is an Installment Title Loan?

Most title lenders only allow you to borrow against your car title for a month. However, at Title Loan Fast recognize that you may need more time to pay off your loan. That’s why offers installment title loans for 6, 9, or 12 months.

You can spread your payments out over a longer period of time – resulting in a lower monthly payment, and more flexibility. With our installment title loans, it’s easy to get the cash you need, no matter what your credit score may be.

The Benefits of Installment Title Loans at Title Loan Fast

Why should you choose for title loans online? Here are just a few of the benefits of getting an installment title loan from Title Loan Fast.

Simple application requirements – We don’t require a credit check for our loans, and we have simple application requirements. If you meet our requirements, you’re almost guaranteed to be approved.

Loans available for up to $5,000 – Depending on the value of your car and your income level, you may qualify for a loan of up to $5,000. This ensures that you can get the cash you need to cover an unexpected bill or other expenses.

Get your cash fast – We offer fast cash deposits at Title Loan Fast for all of our title loans online . If you’re approved by 12:00 PM Eastern Time, your loan money will be deposited by 5:00 PM in your time zone. Apply by 5:00 Eastern Time, and you’ll get your cash by midnight.

We’re a direct lender – We are a direct lender, not a loan broker. This means that, unlike brokers, we don't share your information with any third parties, because we handle the entire process of processing and approving loans in-house. This helps keep your data more secure.

Apply from the comfort of your own home – You can apply for a title loan from the comfort of your own home, and you never have to drive to a loan office to fill out paperwork. This saves you time and money!

No vehicle inspection required – There’s no need to have your car inspected. Just take a few pictures of your car during the application process so that we can verify its make, mileage, condition, VIN, and a few other things.