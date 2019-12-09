The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Mexico-Israel-U.S. Data Transfers a Growing Taxation Priority, Causing Concern for Jewish Investors

Is the state of Israel a haven for undeclared capital? Well, perhaps it used to be.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 12:05
(photo credit: BANK HAPOALIM)
(photo credit: BANK HAPOALIM)
Is the state of Israel a haven for undeclared capital? Well, perhaps it used to be. New global anti-money laundering regulations, including CRS and FATCA, make it increasingly hard for wealthy Jews to hold their capital in Israel without reporting it to their country of origin. While Israel has long been an easy and convenient destination for Mexican investors, and especially the wealthy Jewish community of Mexico City, said regulations threaten to end the “golden age” of Israel-Mexico ties.
In 2018, Haaretz reported that foreign deposits in Israeli banks have shrunk by 30% following “heavy pressure brought to bear by the United States on financial institutions worldwide in its fight against money laundering”.
“The Israeli banking industry was based for years on receiving deposits, especially from Jews abroad, which served the Israeli economy’s foreign currency needs. It was a kind of conspiracy of silence between the governments and the banks. The government didn’t ask the banks to be selective about where they got their foreign deposits, either in Israel or abroad, because it served a purpose when Israel was short on foreign currency. That’s not the situation today,” Haaretz writes.
Indeed, when in May 2019 the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued new regulations relating to the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (or FATCA), Israel quickly aligned itself. FATCA now “requires that foreign financial Institutions and certain other non-financial foreign entities report on the foreign assets held by their U.S. account holders”. This comes after Israel’s 2014 pledge that “the Israel Tax Authority would share the information it held about U.S. citizens” with U.S. authorities according with FATCA’s demands.
Soon after, in July 2019, Israel officially published regulations pertaining to CRS (Common Reporting Standard), an almost identical agreement initiated by the OECD. CRS affects people who are residents of foreign countries but have bank accounts in Israel, or who are Israeli residents who have bank accounts abroad. Mexico and Israel’s agreement is “effective for taxable periods starting on or after 01 January 2017”. Essentially, it requires that funds held in Israeli bank accounts be reported to Mexican authorities, and vice-versa.
This is, as previously mentioned, a part of a U.S. effort to prevent investors from keeping capital and assets in foreign bank accounts without declaring their origin. Many Jews, it has been alleged, use the jus sanguinis citizenship status which Israel offers people of Jewish descent to deposit funds in Israeli bank accounts without disclosing them to their country of origin or main country of residence, for example the United States or Mexico.
As Jewish communities in Colombia, Argentina and Mexico are thriving, many Mexican investors (most of whom belong to Mexico City’s prominent Jewish community) look for places to discreetly keep their capital. The U.S. (especially Miami) and Israel are (or were) very convenient options. But these investors may now be subject to bilateral data transfer.
“This data transfer includes personal information about investors as well as information related to the investor's bank accounts, ultimate beneficial ownership (UBS), amount of financial assets, and yearly revenues. An information transfer of the US investor's data occurs firstly from the financial institution or bank to his tax administration and secondly, from the tax administration to IRS,” wrote Antoine Dupuis and Gilles Sturbois in December 2018.
Experts believe there are already clear indications of data transfer concerning ultimate beneficial ownership between Mexico, Israel and the United States, and say banks today look for the origin of funds, sometimes ignoring whatever source or nationality the account holder had declared. International banks are now required to report these funds to both the declared country of origin and the suspected country of origin, or else they would be blacklisted.
Some are voicing concerns that this new regulation creates unforeseen complications; Israeli banks are refusing to open accounts for foreign entities, even preventing companies from paying ILS1 billion in due taxes to the state of Israel. “Quite often, ‘kosher’ funds, with no suspicion of money laundering, do not pass the minimum requirement that Israeli banks have set”, Globes writes. This is because the Israeli Tax Authority has tasked Israeli banks with preventing money laundering at any cost.
 
Be that as it may, sources claim that in specific cases, data transfers between Israel, Mexico and the U.S. have already taken place. This could prove to be a nasty surprise for the Jewish community of Mexico City. Combined with the alleged intention by the Trump administration to implement regulations which would require Mexican investors to meet stricter FATCA compliance or even disclose Mexican-held assets to the Mexican IRS (called SAT), many are already looking for alternatives.
Mexico is currently not a part of FATCA, but experts place capital flight from Mexico to the U.S. at $217 billion, a number high enough to justify a mutual decision by the U.S. and Mexico to enforce FATCA’s Model 1 IGA on Mexico in the near future. If so, the road would be paved to even more facilitated data transfer and a definite end to the Jewish tax shelter.
 
 


Tags Bank Hapoalim Bank Leumi Bank of Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
How the Israel-Iran war might begin By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: A third round of elections: who's to blame? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz: Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by