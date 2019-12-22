The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Not All Casinos Online Are Safe: Try These Simple Tips to Play the Slot Safely

Online casinos have become very popular over the last 20 years. They give people from all over the world the chance to gamble as if they were in Las Vegas.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 10:21
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Online casinos have become very popular over the last 20 years. They give people from all over the world the chance to gamble as if they were in Las Vegas. And luckily for players, there are several options to choose from online, which means that even if you don’t find a land casino around you, you can still try your luck at the slot online anytime. However, it is worth noting that not all casinos you find online are safe. Although some online casinos may offer the types of games you would normally find in a physical casino, such as poker, blackjack, and slots, you still want to check out the best online casinos before making your move. 
Everyone has their own personal preferences as to which game they prefer to play the most. The easiest and simplest online casino game to play by far is the slots. It mimics the traditional slot machine where the player pulls down a lever and causes a series of reels to rotate quickly. The reels have pictures relating to a particular theme on them. Once the reels stop spinning and match up a series of similar pictures, then the player wins a prize. It is pretty straightforward. 
Unlike the other casino games, the slots do not require the player to use any special skills or techniques for winning. It is purely a game of chance with no possible way to predict the outcome. However, many people seem to think that slot machines are rigged to lose by the casino’s programmers. This theory not only applies to physical slot machines, but to online slot machines as well.
After all, how can you ever tell whether online casinos have programmed their virtual slot machines to favor the house automatically? Do they ever pay out a jackpot or some other substantial amount of money to the players? Many online casinos are not safe because they give themselves an unfair advantage over the players. So, how can you ever tell whether you’re dealing with a legitimate online casino when trying to play virtual slots?
We’ve compiled a list of 6 simple tips to help you play online slots more safely. 
1) Watch Other Players
Some online casinos let users look at other people’s games as spectators. Find some active online slots on a casino website and watch how often the other players win and lose on them. This should give you some idea of their level of fairness. 
 2) Play the Slots for Free
You don’t always have to bet real money to play slots online. There should be an option available at most casino websites which lets you play the slots for free. Instead of betting with real money, you will bet with play money. This will give you some idea of how often the slots offer winning results. 
3) Research the Casino’s Online Rank
There are a lot of online casinos to choose from. However, you should choose an online casino that has a positive reputation for being fair to players. Look for reviews of various online casinos and their slot games by searching for them on Google.
Some casino websites are certified for their authenticity and may even have a forum where other players can communicate with each other. If you find a casino like this, then you should be able to predict how great your slot experience will be.  
4) Ask Questions to Customer Support
A genuine casino website offers 24/7 customer support. They should have a diverse range of communication options available, including telephone, email, live chat, and social media. If they have limited or no communication options available for reaching customer support, then stay away from that casino and their slots.
5) Make Sure a Reputable Software Developer Backs the Platform
Slots and other casino games are powered by specific software gaming platforms. Some of the most reputable casino software developers include Extreme Gaming, NextGen, Ash Gaming, IGT, Playtech, Evolution Gaming, and Microgaming. When you visit an online casino, check to see if any of these names are mentioned as their primary software platform provider. 
6) Understand the Withdrawal Terms
Understanding the withdrawal terms of an online casino website is very important. If you find that the slots on a particular casino website are giving players a lot of winning spins, do not automatically assume it is a safe website.
Strict rules may be in place regarding the minimum amount of money you’re allowed to withdraw from your casino account. Any good online casino would give you a minimum withdrawal limit of $10 or something small like that. But if the withdrawal limit is a substantially higher amount like $100 or $1,000, then you should be concerned.
Conclusion
All players are advised to be cautious when playing online slots. At all times, be sure to gamble responsibly! That is to say that you should not bet more money than you can afford to lose. That is always the safest way to gamble, whether you’re playing the slots online or in-person. If you follow the advice outlined above, then you should have a better chance of playing slots on a safe casino website. 


Tags casino in Israel online gambling online security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by