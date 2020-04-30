Private Student Loans and the Ongoing Coronavirus Crisis

Six months ago, none of us would have imagined the world we live in today. We were free then, able to do what we wanted when we wanted. There were no

lockdowns

, no stay at home orders, and no social distancing. Life was normal and our choices were seemingly unlimited. No masks were needed and everything was humming along beautifully. Fast forward to today, and we live in a world with a vastly changed landscape. Colleges and universities are closed and learning is now on Zoom instead of in a classroom. The wonderful times with friends in dorms or in off-campus housing have come to a halt. Our economic future is uncertain, and many current students and recent graduates are trying to decide

how to cope with debt

and the on-going costs of paying for their education.

Private Student Loans



With the high cost of tuition and college expenses, many students find themselves needing to finance their education. Typically, after looking for scholarships and part-time employment, they first see what is available through federal programs. As is often the case, that funding is not sufficient to pay for all costs and fees so many people also take out student loans . These funds from credit unions, individual finance companies, and banks allow students to borrow beyond the federal limits. Since each loan is given by a private organization, the interest rates and terms of the promissory note vary by lending provider. The repayment contract is typically a level plan with the same payment toward principal and interest each month.





Special Relief Offered During the Coronavirus Crisis



If you are struggling financially because of a job loss or decrease in hours worked, the first thing you should do is to contact your servicer. You'll be able to explain your situation and concerns and ask about available assistance programs. If you know when you will be able to make full payments again, that is always helpful. While each company is different, many private lenders are offering Coronavirus disaster or emergency forbearance programs at this time. These typically allow you to pause your payments for a short time, often three months. Some lenders may also wave the late fees during this period. Because this forbearance is due to a national crisis, it usually will not count against the typical forbearance limit.





Refinance Your Private Student Loans