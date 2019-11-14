Smart Blinds - A Must-Have for Secure Smart Homes Today

Homeowners are increasingly using devices that can transform a normal home into a smart home. Smart blinds are one such smart device that can make your home more secure and safe from burglary or robbery. These smart blinds are also safe for pets and small children as they do not have any dangling lift cords.

Smart blinds and home security

systems are being used by many all across the globe, and what is more amazing is the fact that these systems actually work. They can make things convenient for you during your daily life, but also help to add privacy and security to your home.

How do smart blinds work?

Smart blinds function just like normal blinds, just that you don’t have to take the pain to individually draw the blinds up and down every morning and night. Instead, press a button on your remote or smartphone app to adjust all the shades at once, or individually. If you are using Alexa or Google Home, you can also simply speak a voice command to adjust the shades (this requires a compatible smart hub).

Additionally, you can set automations or commands through your smart hub to have the shades open or close automatically. Imagine having them open to wake you up every morning, or closing automatically at sunset. They can even be combined with other smart devices for creative and advanced functionality. These shades can be powered by a battery or can be plugged into a wall outlet.

The various utilities of smart blinds at home

· Your convenience and ease of doing a job are of utmost importance. You can relax without having to pull down or pull up the blinds twice a day. Now suppose you are watching a horror movie and you want your room to be dark… what will you do? Get up and draw the blinds down? Nay, that’s old school now - just push a button or even better just command Alexa, Google Home, or even Apple HomeKit to do the job.

· Energy efficiency is yet another reason why smart blinds are a must today. The sensor connected to the smart blinds can act depending on the weather conditions which is why if it is windy or raining outside, the blinds will automatically come down. You can control when the blinds will remain open and when they'll remain closed. You can schedule the timings according to your needs. For example, automate your blinds to close according to the position of the sun, or to close when a room gets too hot. In this way they can automatically regulate the temperature of your home, reducing your reliance on your heating or air conditioning systems. You can easily cut down on your electricity bills and enjoy.

· These blinds add an extra level of security to your home. They can be programmed to deceive the burglars into thinking that the home is occupied even though there's nobody at home. You can also check the status of your blinds from anywhere you have wifi, so if you forgot to close the blinds on your way out, you can do it from work.

There are lots of other uses of these smart blinds. So if you want to transform your home into a smart home then start with the home security using smart blinds.