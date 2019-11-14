NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Smart Blinds - A Must-Have for Secure Smart Homes Today

Homeowners are increasingly using devices that can transform a normal home into a smart home.

(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Homeowners are increasingly using devices that can transform a normal home into a smart home. Smart blinds are one such smart device that can make your home more secure and safe from burglary or robbery. These smart blinds are also safe for pets and small children as they do not have any dangling lift cords. Smart blinds and home security systems are being used by many all across the globe, and what is more amazing is the fact that these systems actually work. They can make things convenient for you during your daily life, but also help to add privacy and security to your home.

How do smart blinds work?

Smart blinds function just like normal blinds, just that you don’t have to take the pain to individually draw the blinds up and down every morning and night. Instead, press a button on your remote or smartphone app to adjust all the shades at once, or individually. If you are using Alexa or Google Home, you can also simply speak a voice command to adjust the shades (this requires a compatible smart hub).

Additionally, you can set automations or commands through your smart hub to have the shades open or close automatically. Imagine having them open to wake you up every morning, or closing automatically at sunset. They can even be combined with other smart devices for creative and advanced functionality. These shades can be powered by a battery or can be plugged into a wall outlet.

The various utilities of smart blinds at home

·         Your convenience and ease of doing a job are of utmost importance. You can relax without having to pull down or pull up the blinds twice a day. Now suppose you are watching a horror movie and you want your room to be dark… what will you do? Get up and draw the blinds down? Nay, that’s old school now - just push a button or even better just command Alexa, Google Home, or even Apple HomeKit to do the job.

·         Energy efficiency is yet another reason why smart blinds are a must today. The sensor connected to the smart blinds can act depending on the weather conditions which is why if it is windy or raining outside, the blinds will automatically come down. You can control when the blinds will remain open and when they'll remain closed. You can schedule the timings according to your needs. For example, automate your blinds to close according to the position of the sun, or to close when a room gets too hot. In this way they can automatically regulate the temperature of your home, reducing your reliance on your heating or air conditioning systems. You can easily cut down on your electricity bills and enjoy.

·         These blinds add an extra level of security to your home. They can be programmed to deceive the burglars into thinking that the home is occupied even though there's nobody at home. You can also check the status of your blinds from anywhere you have wifi, so if you forgot to close the blinds on your way out, you can do it from work.

There are lots of other uses of these smart blinds. So if you want to transform your home into a smart home then start with the home security using smart blinds.

 



Tags smart home homes Homeowner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gil Troy Whacking Israel as a one-dimensional piñata isn’t ‘nuanced dialogue’ By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace - A personal note during the Gaza rockets By GERSHON BASKIN
Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Is continued military aid to Israel in jeopardy? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by