Smartwatches Are Set to Replace Mobile Phones. Here’s Why

Most of us, at this point, can’t envision replacing our smartphone with a smartwatch. Yet, the era of the mobile phone may soon come to an end.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 17:11
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Smartwatches – small wearable devices more and more people keep on their wrists 24/7 – are getting smarter and smarter, and they are a real threat to smartphones according to Superwatches.com.
Just think about it. More or less thirty years ago, people couldn’t imagine there will come an era when we would just walk around with a handset in our pocket. Even the most advanced models of the time were bulky and corded.
People couldn't even imagine using a phone for sending texts rather than speaking.
Then, in a blink of an eye, things changed. Nowadays, things change faster than ever. So, we could very well start to envision ourselves walking around without smartphones in our pockets, but only with smartwatches on our wrists. Here’s why.
New Technologies May Replace Smartphones
Perhaps right now, the idea of wearing hybrids between smartwatches and smartphones may seem utopia. But all it takes is a look back at the history of technology.
First, there were corded phones. Then, about twenty years ago, the first computers came around. If you had told someone at the time that there will come a day when we’ll be able to use phones and computers without plugging them into a wall socket, they’d have laughed at you.
But shortly after, the first mobile phones and laptops changed all that balance. Batteries made it possible to use both phones and computers out of our homes and offices.
What seemed to be the ultimate technology, soon became old. Traditional mobile phones were gradually replaced by their smart peers. Today, very few people still use mobile phones with no smart features and functionalities.
Laptops were also replaced by tablets. And at some point, tech companies even created smartphones large enough to replace tablets too.
Smartphones have probably now reached the highest peak and are most popular then ever.
However, new technologies threaten to steal this privileged place from them.
In 2016, Apple released its first iPhone lacking an audio jack and a compatible set of wireless headphones.
The invention didn’t enjoy much success at the time – and most people still prefer wired headphones nowadays too – but it paved the road for brands to incorporate more and more wireless technologies into their smartwatches.
Which Smartwatches Can Make Calls?
A few years ago, smartwatches were nothing but wearable fitness trackers with few to no smart features. Now, you can use your wearable to receive notifications on your wrist, respond to texts, and even receive or make phone calls.
Going a step further, many smartwatches come with built-in GPS and maps, music streaming and storage, and even contactless payment features.
Smart watches track your fitness and monitor your health when you walk, run, cycle, swim, and even while you sleep. They can aid in improving your health and can be worn used at all times - even while swimming in the pool or diving in open waters.
Sure, none of these smartwatches can replace a phone just yet, but they’re on the right track.
A few companies that invested huge amounts in making their smartwatches as technology advanced as possible are Samsung and Apple, the two giants that dominate the smartphone industry.
Samsung introduced the call making feature on its Samsung Gear series, and right from the start, the wearable impressed with surprisingly good sound quality. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch not only incorporates this function, but it also perfected it for better user experience.
Apple is another brand that followed suit. The calls from your wrist function was already present on the Apple Watch Series 2.
Huawei and LG are two other companies that included the technology into their smartwatches.
While making phone calls and answering texts from your wrist is not enough to replace a mobile phone, future wearables could incorporate more apps developed to give users an all-round “smartphone” experience.
Smartwatches are Smaller and More Portable
Technological innovations apart, smartwatches come with an array of other advantages.
On the one hand, they are smaller. On the other hand, we keep them on our wrists; thus, they are more portable.
You won’t have to worry about pockets, or bags, or storage options when going out for a jog or at the gym.
Ladies will no longer have to carry a purse just for their phone, as they’ll be able to conveniently access emails, social media accounts, answer or make calls and receive or answer texts directly from their wrist.
Due to their wearable nature, smartwatches are also safer to carry. You’ll never have to worry about dropping your device, as the wristband will keep it secure.
All these advantages, alongside the many improvements to the features and functionalities of smartwatches, make us believe there will come a time when these tiny devices will be perfectly capable of doing everything smartphones are doing right now.
When that time comes, smartwatches will most likely replace mobile phones.
Down to You
Whether smartwatches will replace mobile phones is something the modern society will decide. New technological innovations, trends, and new generations will dictate the course of things. Perhaps not everyone will be able to give up the mobile phone, but smartwatches will surely become the preferred communication devices of the future.
Top of Form
 


