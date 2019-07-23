Technology: The Transition of the Gambling Industry to Mobile Phone

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In nature, all living organisms undergo an evolution which can extend over hundreds, thousands or even millions of years. It is fair to say that even the gambling industry has undergone its own form of evolution, finding it roots back to the Palaeolithic period in 3000 BC. Here, they used six-sided dice and there was wagering on the outcome of animal fighting in the first millennium BC. Gambling has made great strides over the subsequent centuries now encompassing slots, table games, sports betting, live casino and more. Believe it or not, Internet gambling has only been around for over two decades now. Before that, if you wanted to enjoy gambling, you would need to go to a land-based casino. Of course, there is no shortage of these, particularly in the clusters of the Las Vegas strip or Macau as examples. The very first casino website was believed to have been set up in 1994, and it has really only been over the past few years that the natural progression has led us to mobile gambling.

The advantages of mobile gambling

There are many advantages to playing on a mobile phone over the more familiar land-based casinos or desktop online casinos. It would seem pretty obvious to say that one of the big advantages of online mobile casinos is that they can be accessed from pretty much anywhere in the world where it is, of course, legal to do so. This means that one can play their favourite games from anywhere, provided that they have a good connection and access to Wi-Fi. Players definitely don't want to play using their data plan as the games can be quite draining on data usage. The games found on mobile are just as safe and secure, since they use the same SSL encryption found online, which protects the transfer of information.

Games on mobile

While many of the older games may not be optimised for mobile or tablet play, you'll find that the newer ones are just about all designed in HTML5 with mobile and tablet compatibility in mind. One will simply need an iPad, iPhone, Android phone/tablet or Windows Phone using iOS or Android software. The number of mobile slot games and other table games available on mobile are ever-increasing and many of the benefits of the more traditional online desktop also apply to mobiles. For example, you can still find free games on mobile, which present an opportunity to try them before playing for real money. One can also take advantage of the same bonuses that would be found on desktop. Mobile navigation has come a long way as It's possible to do game searches, deposits and withdrawals just as easily.

You can find a number of mobile slot games, including new games and some of the older classics that have been redesigned for mobile compatibility. Additionally, you can find the classic table games, including roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, and more. There are online tables games and live casino versions streamed from studios or land-based casinos, and these games are gaining more popularity among mobile casino players.

The popularity of mobile phone games continues to grow as new games are developed and optimised for play on mobile device, and we can expect the gambling industry to grow even more in the near future, outnumbering the games played on desktop or laptop computers.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



