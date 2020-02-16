The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

The benefits of starting a business with luxury cars for rental

There are plenty of business ideas that can be implemented easily provided that they rely on solid plans and on the demand of the market.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 07:02
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
There are plenty of business ideas that can be implemented easily provided that they rely on solid plans and on the demand of the market. Both traditional and online businesses can be successful as long as they consider their market options and they are realistic.
One of the most eccentric business ideas is that of starting a luxury car rental company, the keyword here being luxury. Such an idea connected to a city where luxury is at home could, however, prove to be very inspiring and successful. One of the countries that scream luxury is the UAE, so those who consider starting a luxury car rental business in Dubai could hit the jackpot.
Here are some of the benefits of opening a company that offers luxury cars for rental.
Enter an industry in full development
The car rental sector has not reached its full potential yet, which is why starting a business in this industry provides the advantage of being among the first companies to offer such services. When choosing to perform a luxury car rental business, some might even be the first to provide such services, therefore creating a brand is easier.
Attracting people to rent luxury cars is not a problem and this is another reason for which such a business idea will turn out successful from the beginning. Imagine offering Ferrari cars for rent in a city where such cars are seldom seen on the streets. Such a venture will without a doubt help in becoming popular and increasing client numbers.
Good profits
Without a doubt one the reasons for which an entrepreneur starts a business is related to profit. A luxury car rental business is for sure one of the best ways of making good profits. Offering the possibility of short-term and long-term rentals that fit all pockets will definitely be in the advantage of the owner and a good marketing strategy which will help spread the information about the company around the world.
Exclusivity
The luxury car rental industry is a niche sector and can offer market exclusivity to the owner of such a company. One can decide to offer for rent single or various brands of cars and, from there, he or she can expand the business and create personalized packages. It is common knowledge that people prefer customized services, so the exclusivity will not be only towards the company, but also towards the business.
Starting a luxury car rental business is one of the most profitable ideas and, when set up in a city or even country that offers exclusivity and access to a developing market, it can turn into a brand and yield very good revenues.
 
 


Tags dubai luxury products car
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by