The growing of online gambling industry: How does it happen?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The phenomenon of online gambling does not stop growing from year to year. The regulations are low in many countries and large investments from advertising companies have expanded viewers, with gambling problems occurring. In addition, their strategies have been replicated in other sectors, such as videogames or social networks, with a large impact on the population.



If you are a sports fan - it is also not enough to live isolated from the world - maybe this will sound to you: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Rafa Nadal, Usain Bolt or other great sports stars who play quietly in poker, roulette, or bet on a match. Even famous actors have ended at the moment of advertising, encouraging consumers to play some money in their next team game. The explosion of online games is a recent phenomenon, only a few years old, but experiencing unstoppable progress. In such a way that it even surpasses the limits of virtual casino or sports betting to reach the world of video games, mobile applications and social networks.



The game always has a mixture of marginal and glamorous. Among those who are humble are ways to kill time and at the same time give a little emotion to their lives; for upper class people is a reason to play with something left abundant and take the opportunity to strengthen other assets of higher value, such as social and political relations - which is the first casino idea. However, looking at the amount of money the game spent and the problems it caused - depending on who was playing - the State decided to take advantage of the wave: this was how the first national lottery began to be made from the end of the 18th century, thanks to which the State gained resources and, at the same time, could distribute large prizes fairly. However, in an effort to control a good part of pie bets, countries legitimize games with a degree of severity under a mix of public health, public order and even morality and reduce it in certain cases to certain areas - such as Macau, one- only place in China where is legal - or territory with legislative autonomy, where they decide to push the local economy through casinos and other forms of betting.



The key factor comes with the progress of the age and development of what’s called playing casino online. In cyberspace, games have found far faster ways to develop, reach more people, new and more direct viewers, especially through smartphones, laptops and tablets. The result of so much encouragement and rare citizenship training about the game has been devastating. And with damaging consequences for many family economies. Thanks to this strategy, the sector continues to increase profits and invest in advertising actions that further increase its profitability. The distinguishing factor in all these problems is not the background of online betting - making people play more - identical to betting on physical sites, but its shape: overall economic torpedo behavior to the water line of our brain.



A box with mice in it



There is a box with mice in it. Inside the box there is also a lever that, when activated, opens the trapdoor with food for mice. Getting your first prize is always accidental; The animal does not conclude from the first what is the relationship between the elements of the box, but learns quickly. If the mouse starts pressing the lever repeatedly and the food always falls, it is full and stops pressing; If you press and nothing appears, the incentive to repeat the operation is rare and stop pressing. But, if you press and, without a definite pattern, there are times when the food comes out and the other does not, the animal presses the lever repeatedly as if there was no tomorrow. Mice have just become addicted to the game.

This is the conclusion reached by B. F. Skinner, one of the great psychologists of the 20th century and a researcher of persistent human behavior. Mouse behavior is an intermittent reinforcement of variable administration, and, without too much difference, the functions of the human mind are practically identical. As logical, especially in the face of accepting gifts, there are more types of behavior, but of course this is parallel to the psychology that is applied to the game. Slot machines are the simplest example.



Unfortunately for humans, that our more developed minds also imply that more sophisticated ways to deceive our brains have been developed, even though they all enter through the back door of intermittent reinforcement.



In games with high chance components, it is appropriate to ask for intermittence in prizes: practical win or lose is a statistical problem and not a skill. From now on, other cognitive biases will also be joined which ultimately form a psychological cocktail from where online gaming homes are maintained, with enormous benefits.



It should not be concluded that the desire to play has two positions, such as keys: open or closed. The human mind is very complex and the conditions that act as enhancers or weakeners of this situation are numerous. In addition, these mental processes at different times of the day and in different ways, practically all populations suffer from addiction, although it is clear that in many people there is more real consumption of certain platforms that tempt these stimuli, such as social networking.



Maybe that's why this gap is relatively easy for many brands who live with gambling. Both through the press, radio, television and, of course, the internet, most people are exposed to the flow of information, offers and notifications that, in one way or another, encourage them to play some money in roulette, bingo, poker games, etc. This is the best way they have to attract customers: believe that it's very easy to get money, that players control the situation and not the home. And for this they did a lot of promotion, from covering the first loss to offering better fees.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



