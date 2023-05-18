American Hartford Gold Reviews 2023 - Best Gold IRA Company?

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of physical gold and silver. Their mission is to assist clients in safeguarding their financial future by adding "safe haven" assets to their investment portfolios. AHG offers top-quality gold and silver coins at competitive prices, allowing investors to choose between physical delivery to their doorstep or storage within retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401Ks, or TSPs.

The company is renowned for its unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, built on trust, integrity, and absolute transparency. With a team of dedicated precious metals specialists, AHG provides clients with the latest market information and insights, empowering them to make well-informed investment decisions. Moreover, AHG offers a Buyback Commitment, ensuring easy access to funds when needed, and providing an added layer of security.

Company Highlights

As the nation's largest retailer of physical gold and silver, American Hartford Gold has successfully shipped over $1.5 billion worth of precious metals to satisfied clients. They maintain an A+ rating from the BBB and have received thousands of 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Google. Key features of American Hartford Gold include:

Unparalleled customer service built on trust, integrity, and absolute transparency.

Provides options for physical delivery or storage within retirement accounts such as IRAs, 401Ks, or TSPs.

Lowest Price Guarantee and no buy-back fees, ensuring competitive pricing and flexibility.

American Hartford Gold Pros & Cons

Pros:

A+ rating from the BBB, backed by 361 reviews with an average rating of 4.9/5.

Lowest Price Guarantee and no buy-back fees, offering competitive pricing and hassle-free transactions.

Exclusive endorsements from notable personalities such as Bill O'Reilly and Rick Harrison.

Free consultation with a precious metals specialist to guide your investment decisions.

Featured on reputable news outlets including Newsmax, RSBN, Epoch Times, and Fox News.

Cons:

Coin prices are not listed on the website; contact a representative for pricing information.

Limited options for platinum or palladium in self-directed IRAs.

Minimum Gold IRA Account

To initiate a gold IRA with American Hartford Gold, a minimum purchase of $10,000 is required. For cash purchases, the minimum amount is $5,000.

Who is American Hartford Gold Recommended For?

American Hartford Gold is an excellent choice for both new and experienced investors seeking to protect the value of their retirement funds. Their Gold IRA serves as a hedge against inflation, recession, and market volatility. With a focus on attentive customer service, AHG makes diversifying assets with precious metals accessible and convenient.

Overview of American Hartford Gold Gold IRA Reviews:

BBB: A+ rating based on 361 reviews with an average rating of 4.9/5.Google Reviews: 4.9/5 stars based on 54 reviews in 2022.Trustpilot: Perfect 5/5 stars based on 1,124 reviews.Visit to learn more and take advantage of American Hartford Gold's services.

BBB A+ 361 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TrustPilot 5/5 Stars 1,124 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Google Reviews 4.9/5 Stars 54 Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

How to Open an American Hartford Gold Gold and Silver IRA

Opening a Gold IRA with American Hartford Gold is a straightforward and hassle-free process that can help protect the value of your retirement funds without additional investment. Here's how to get started in three simple steps:

Connect with a Specialist: Fill out the form to speak with a dedicated precious metals specialist who will guide you through the process.

Fund Your Account: Once you've discussed your needs and goals with the specialist, you can fund your account to begin your investment journey.

Purchase Precious Metals: With the guidance of your specialist, you can select and purchase the gold and silver coins or bars that align with your investment strategy.

At American Hartford Gold, exceptional customer service is paramount. They prioritize your total satisfaction and ensure a seamless experience throughout the process.

Fees & Commissions

While American Hartford Gold provides a catalog of available products, prices are not listed within the catalog. To obtain current pricing information, customers are encouraged to speak with a representative. However, setting up an account is as easy as filling out an online application.

American Hartford Gold offers several promotions, including free insured shipping and incentives such as up to $10,000 worth of free silver on qualifying purchases. Additionally, they waive first-year IRA fees for purchases over 50k and offer three years of waived IRA fees for purchases over 100k. Depending on the account size, AHG may also cover storage fees for the first year or even up to three years. The minimum requirement to open an IRA through American Hartford Gold is $10,000, and for cash purchases, the minimum is $5,000.

American Hartford Gold Gold IRA Investment Kit

Request the American Hartford Gold investment kit by clicking here.

American Hartford Gold kit (credit: PR)

Available IRA-Eligible Metals and Coins

American Hartford Gold offers a diverse selection of gold, silver, and platinum coins and bars. For gold, you can choose from options such as the Gold American Buffalo, Gold American Eagle, and Gold Canadian Buffalo. Silver options include the Silver Canadian Gyrfalcon and the Silver American Eagle. To discuss product pricing, clients are advised to contact a representative through the provided toll-free number.

Service Details

Supported Languages: English Customer Service Hours: 7am-4pm (working days) Email Response Time: 1-2 Hours (working days) Telephone Support: Available Personal Account Manager: Yes

Company Compliance & Regulation

The Gold IRA offered by American Hartford Gold strictly adheres to IRS guidelines. The company is committed to safeguarding your privacy and the security of your investment. With AHG, your investment remains private and secure, free from tracking or tracing by government agencies. To ensure maximum security, your IRA-eligible precious metals can be stored at one of several IRA-approved vaults located across the country.

Company Reliability & Security Deposits

American Hartford Gold holds an A+ rating from the BBB and has received thousands of 5-star ratings on Trustpilot and Google. With over $1.5 billion worth of precious metals shipped to satisfied clients, American Hartford Gold's outstanding reputation is further exemplified by its consecutive appearances on Inc.'s List of Fastest Growing Companies.

Final Thoughts on American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold stands out as one of the leading companies in the precious metals industry. Their exceptional service has earned them not only the respect of industry professionals but also the praise of thousands of satisfied customers. With reasonable pricing for precious metals and valuable educational resources, American Hartford Gold sets the gold standard for precious metals IRAs.

American Hartford Gold Contact Info

Official Website: www.americanhartfordgold.com

Phone: 855-566-2802 (Toll-free)

Email: info@hgoldgroup.com

Address: 11900 W. Olympic Blvd Suite 750 Los Angeles, CA 90064