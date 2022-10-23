The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

First Lone Soldier Wedding Hosted at Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem

Yoel Epstein and Alaina Bon made Aliyah separately from different countries, and they are the first Olim to get married on the rooftop of the Aliyah Campus. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 23, 2022 15:57
Nbn wedding (photo credit: HODAYA TOLEDANO)
Nbn wedding
(photo credit: HODAYA TOLEDANO)

A unique wedding was held this past Wednesday evening at the Nefesh B'Nefesh Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem, attended by 200 guests from Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States. Yoel Epstein and Alaina Bon made Aliyah separately from different countries, both for the same purpose of contributing to the Jewish state. The couple are the first Olim to get married on the rooftop of the Aliyah Campus. 

Alaina made Aliyah in 2017 from Staten Island, New York, and fulfilled her military service as a combat soldier in the Search and Rescue Brigade. Yoel is the son of Rabbi Daniel Epstein, Rabbi of the Western Marble Arch Synagogue, one of the largest and most prominent communities in the United Kingdom. Yoel returned to Israel in 2018 after living in London with his family for four years and drafted into the IDF, serving as a combat soldier in the Egoz 89th Brigade. 

Alaina and Yoel enlisted in the IDF as part of the FIDF-Nefesh B'Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program (LSP). With the full support of the IDF and in cooperation with the Friends of the IDF (FIDF), the Lone Soldiers Program was established to assist and support individuals who serve in the IDF, regardless of their country of origin. Today, approximately 3,500 lone soldiers are serving in a range of positions in the army. LSP offers guidance, support, and care for all lone soldier Olim, prior to aliyah, throughout their military service, and after release from the IDF. In addition, the program provides financial aid, emotional support, care packages and adoptive families to its soldiers. 

The couple met at HaBayit Shel Benji, "the Home" for lone combat soldiers in Israel, part of the Benji Hillman Foundation, which aids and supports combat soldiers throughout their army service. The foundation was established in memory of Benji Hillman, a lone soldier who was killed during an operational activity while in reserve service. Last January, Yoel proposed to Alaina, and on Wednesday evening, they held their wedding at the Nefesh B'Nefesh Campus in Jerusalem.  

"This is an inspiring story of a couple who came from two different continents and, thanks to their deep passion for Zionism and their desire to contribute to the Jewish State, found each other here in Israel," said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B'Nefesh. "We are thrilled to celebrate Aliyah and our Olim through the wedding of Yoel and Alaina as they begin to plant roots together and establish their own Jewish home in Israel."

"I am so happy about my decision to make aliyah, because it was that decision that led me to my partner for life," said bride Alaina Bon-Epstein. "I am grateful for Nefesh B'Nefesh and every individual who was part of the process of our Aliyah and army service." Yoel, the groom added, "There are many more stories like ours, and I wish for us and all of them a lifetime of joyous moments, good health, and continued Zionism." 



Tags nefesh b'nefesh first aliyah lone soldier olim
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

New app lets civilians help shoot down drones and missiles in Ukraine

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

'I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me' - Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, US July 19, 2020.
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by