The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

13 Senate Democrats: US assistance shouldn’t be used for annexation

The group filed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to prohibit Israel from using US security assistance for the annexation of parts of the West Bank

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 3, 2020 19:25
A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
WASHINGTON - A group of 13 Senate Democrats on Thursday filed an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to prohibit Israel from using US security assistance funds for the annexation of parts of the West Bank. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) spearheaded the amendment. He was joined by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Chris Murphy (D-CT), among others.
“I am a strong supporter of robust security assistance to our friend and ally Israel, including the Memorandum of Understanding forged by President Obama, providing $3.8 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing and missile defense support,” said Van Hollen. “However, I oppose the use of any of these funds to support the unilateral annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel,” he said in a statement.
Van Hollen said that neither the US government nor American taxpayers should finance or facilitate the move. “No US funds are currently being expended on unilateral annexation, and this amendment would ensure that remains the case,” he added. “We must work together to pursue a viable, negotiated, two-state solution.”
“None of the funds authorized to be appropriated by the United States-Israel Security Assistance Authorization Act… may be obligated or expended to deploy or support the deployment of United States defense articles, services, or training to territories in the West Bank unilaterally annexed by Israel after July 1, 2020, or to facilitate the unilateral annexation of such territories,” the amendment reads.
The Democratic Majority for America PAC responded to Van Hollen, and tweeted: “[we] appreciate your support for robust security assistance for Israel...but, there is no US aid to Israel that could pay for annexation, which we too hope will not go forward.”
“For nearly two decades, the United States has called for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians. So why would we reverse course now?” said Murphy in a statement. “There is no way unilateral annexation of the West Bank by Israel will bring the region any closer to peace—in fact, it will do the opposite—and the United States should have no role in encouraging it.”
Sanders, who earlier this week was the only senator to sign a letter alongside 12 other members of the House, voiced in his statement a similar message to the words he tweeted earlier this week. “Israel's annexation of occupied Palestinian territory would be a disaster for human rights, international law, self-determination, and equality,” he said. “American taxpayers shouldn’t be supporting policies that undermine our values and interests, in Israel, in Palestine, or anywhere. We should be supporting an end to the conflict and helping build a future of security and prosperity for both peoples,” Sanders added.
Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia strongly opposed the move and warned that it could “destroy the prospect for a two-state solution, negatively impact Israel’s future, and betray our shared democratic values by denying Palestinians’ right to self-determination.”


Tags US Israel Democrats Annexation american politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by