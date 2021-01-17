Lt.Col. Tiffen is one of the thousands of National Guard troops deployed to the US capital in the lead-up to the inauguration after a mob rioted on January 6 and stormed the Capitol. He says that “For many of us, this wasn't just an attack on our democratic institutions- it was also an attack on our friends, families, and neighbors.” Lt. Col. Tiffen holds a Juris Doctorate from the George Washington University Law School and a B.S. in International Business from Thomas Jefferson University. A veteran of three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and an Infantry officer in the Maryland Army National Guard, he spoke to The Jerusalem Post about his experience.

“Within an hour of first hearing about the attack on the US Capitol, I received a call telling me that Maryland was mobilizing our unit. In some situations, for example, a natural disaster, we often can anticipate a call-up and begin to get ready days in advance. That wasn't the case here, so soldiers suddenly dropped everything and prepared to deploy within a matter of hours. On the morning of the 7th, we began deploying into Washington DC and securing the Capitol.” The call up was supposed to last a week but he says that hours after the mobilization it was clear it would last longer.

Lt. Col. Tiffen outside the US Capitol, Washington DC (Courtesy) That was on January 6. He says that his units were the first to arrive in the city. At the time Most roads were open to the public, and residents were still going about their daily routines. However there was a major ramp up taking place in the security posture across the district. The city went from feeling “normal” to completely different. “Authorities have installed miles of non-scalable fences. Military and civilian forces have blocked roads and established checkpoints, and thousands of troops and civilian law enforcement have arrived to take up positions across the region,” he says.

Tiffen, whose guard units have been active over the past year due to the COVID crisis, says he was not surprised by the deployment itself, but the scale is unique. He is the commander of the Maryland National Guard's 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry. As the National Guard Reaction Force for the State of Maryland, one of their primary missions is to support civil authorities, save lives, maintain order and safeguard property. “As a result, units from within our Brigade were the first mobilized to respond when the call came. We were among the first troops to arrive in Washington DC and began arriving early on the 7th.” Some 20,000 National Guard are now deployed and reports have shown how a kind of “green” and “red” zone perimeter has been established. “I think that the type of violent domestic terrorism we witnessed during the terrorist's assault on the Capitol and what that represents is a direct attack on our constitution and our way of life. It warrants a decisive, overwhelming response, and we have a collective responsibility to ensure that something like this never happens again,” he says.

Tiffen, like people across the world, was shocked by the scenes on January 6. “When I joined the military, I took an oath – as do all members of the US military. The oath begins, ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ The idea of a ‘domestic’ enemy – of our fellow Americans who seek to overthrow our government and destroy our way of life through terrorism and violence – is a hard reality to accept. It is a reality that I, like our nation, will have to come to terms with.”

Many of the soldiers in his unit live and work in Washington. “And while I can't speak for everyone, I can tell you that our soldiers remain motivated and determined to do whatever we can to safeguard Washington DC, and its residents, and ensure a peaceful transition of power to the incoming Biden-Harris administration.”

Tiffen, commander of the Maryland National Guard's 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry, prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration as president (Courtesy) The Maryland Reaction Force of the Guard is trained to support civil authorities with things like crowd control and establishing checkpoints and using less-than-lethal capabilities, and de-escalation techniques. “This deployment isn't the first time we have been called on to do this type of mission. In 2015 we deployed to help local law enforcement secure the City of Baltimore following an outbreak of violent protests,” he says. “I have served in the National Guard for twenty years, including three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. I have never seen anything like this deployment. Walking through the Capitol building and driving through Washington DC, the presence of so many thousands of security forces, both civilian and military, is both alarming and reassuring. On the one hand, the fact that it is necessary is heartbreaking. On the other, it is reassuring that we can react so decisively in defense of our nation.”

This is a unique time in US history, he says. Interactions with civilians have been positive so far. “For the first few days, I could tell that many of the people passing by were surprised by our appearance. I can understand how shocking it might be to see armed National Guardsmen on the streets of Washington DC However, since we arrived, many people have gone out of their way to show their appreciation and regularly approach our soldiers to thank them or drop off hand warmers or hot coffee. The support of the local community is humbling,” he says.

Soldiers are armed and are authorized to carry ammunition. They are equipped with civil disturbance equipment as well. They have trained annually for these kinds of scenarios. Over the last week many photos have circulated online of troops sleeping on floors throughout the Capitol, poignant reminders of the crisis and jarring images for America’s democracy. “Many photos have gone viral of soldiers sleeping on the floor, and as a result, I have had several people reach out in concern. I think it's important to put those photos into context. When we first arrived, all of our soldiers were assigned hotel rooms. We try to rotate soldiers back to their hotels as often as possible. When you see photos of soldiers sleeping on the Capitol's floor, it's because they are generally on duty and are getting some rest between shifts,” he says.

Tiffen and his men expect to remain in the capital for as long as it takes to secure the city and the inauguration this week.

Lieutenant Colonel Adam Tiffen has lived in the Washington, DC region for two decades and has never seen downtown DC so empty. “The combination of people staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the security procedures in place following the Capitol's attack has almost closed the city down. I would say that the mood here is tense and is very reminiscent of the days immediately following 9/11.”