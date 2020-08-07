The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Americans believe states are lifting coronavirus restrictions too early

About six-in-10 Americans note that the US response to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been problematic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2020 04:59
A morning commuter holds a towel covering a face after departing from a Metro train car, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside the Metro Center underground subway station, in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
A morning commuter holds a towel covering a face after departing from a Metro train car, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside the Metro Center underground subway station, in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
The majority of Americans believe that state governments are lifting coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns "too quickly," according to a PEW Research survey.
The national survey was conducted between July 27 and August 2, and included the responses of 11,001 United States residents, where 69% of the sample say that "their greater concern is that state governments have been lifting restrictions on public activity too quickly."
Some 30% say that their largest concern is that these restrictions are being lifted too slowly.
About six-in-10 Americans note that the US response to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been problematic, compared to the strategies of other wealthy countries. Some 13% claim it is more effective, despite the US death rate being as high as it is, and steadily rising cases per day.
The majority say that this steady rise in cases is due to an increase in infections, not an increase in testing. Aligning with the typical Democratic viewpoint (80% agree), whereas 62% of Republicans attribute it to the rise in testing.
While more Republicans give a more positive grade with regard to the US response around the pandemic than Democrats, only 22% of Republicans state that the States' response has been more effective than other wealthy nations. Some 34% of Republicans state it's less effective and 42% say its on par with other countries.
With regard to US President Donald Trump's approval rating as the coronavirus pandemic progresses, nearly half of Americans (48%) rate his response as "poor."
Some 36% percent think the opposite, that he is doing a good job - which has declined 11 percentage points since May.
The approval rating of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also declined over the past few months, hanging steadily at 63%, down from 79% in March.
"This shift has come almost entirely among Republicans; only about half of Republicans (53%) give CDC officials and other public health officials positive ratings for their response to the outbreak, 31 points lower than in late March (84%). In comparison, seven-in-ten Democrats (72%) say public health officials have done an excellent or good job in responding to the coronavirus, little changed since March (74%)," PEW said in a press release.
PEW notes that the public is evenly on the fence about whether state or federal official should be primarily responsible for stymieing the coronavirus spread: some 48% say federal, while 51% say state. Republicans lean more toward state leadership, while Democrats point to the federal government to lead the way.


