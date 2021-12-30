The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Eric Adams will be sworn in on Shabbat in Times Square after midnight on New Year’s

Adams has long had a strong base of support within New York City’s Orthodox Jewish communities. In the crowded primary, Adams was a favorite of Orthodox groups in Brooklyn, along with Andrew Yang.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 15:43
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacts as he speaks after being declared victor at his election night party in Brooklyn, New York, US November 2, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
(JTA) — After moving his inauguration ceremony to Saturday night to accommodate his Shabbat-observant supporters and later canceling the event altogether due to the Omicron outbreak, Eric Adams will now be sworn in as mayor of New York City in an even flashier but less Shabbat-friendly fashion: shortly after the ball drops to bring in the new year in Times Square.
Typically the inauguration of New York City’s elected officials takes place on January 1 at noon.
With January 1 this year falling on a Saturday, meaning the midday ceremony would be happening on Shabbat when observant Jews typically do not travel, Adams decided to shift the ceremony until later in the evening after Shabbat ends so his observant Jewish supporters could attend.
The previously planned event was scheduled to take place indoors at Brooklyn’s King’s Theatre but was scrapped due to the large numbers of Omicron cases currently spreading through New York City.
Adams has long had a strong base of support within New York City’s Orthodox Jewish communities. In the crowded primary, Adams was a favorite of Orthodox groups in Brooklyn, along with Andrew Yang.
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a rally at City Hall the day before the election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a rally at City Hall the day before the election in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Though he did not win a majority of the vote in heavily Hasidic Borough Park in the November general election, Adams gave the Hasidic community there a shoutout in his victory speech.


