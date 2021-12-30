The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jan. 6 panel urges US high court to deny Trump bid to shield records

The committee has said it needs the requested materials to understand the role Trump may have played in fomenting the riot.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 22:52
PRO-TRUMP PROTESTERS storm the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6 during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by Congress. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
PRO-TRUMP PROTESTERS storm the Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6 during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by Congress.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
The congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to deny a request by former President Donald Trump to shield some of his White House records.
In a written brief, the committee asked the high court to leave in place a lower court ruling that cleared the way for investigators to see telephone records, visitor logs and other documents for the closing weeks of Trump's presidency.
"Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not a difficult one," lawyers for the House of Representatives committee said in their brief.
The committee has said it needs the requested materials to understand the role Trump may have played in fomenting the riot.
More than 100 police officers were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters, and four officers have since taken their own lives.
A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)A mob of supporters of then-US President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the US Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/FILE PHOTO)
US President Joe Biden had previously determined that the records, which belong to the executive branch, should not be subject to executive privilege, which protects the confidentially of some internal White House communications, and that turning them over to Congress was in the country's best interests.
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled this month that Trump had no basis to challenge Biden's decision to allow the documents to be handed over. That decision will remain on hold until the Supreme Court acts.
On December 23, Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the release of White House records, arguing the committee's request is "exceedingly broad" and an "unprecedented encroachment on executive privilege."
The documents are with the National Archives, the US government's official body for preserving government records.
The Select Committee's lawyers said in Thursday's brief that each passing day without the documents handicaps a committee whose authorization expires on January 3, 2023.


