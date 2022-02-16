The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Pelosi includes Israel on security-themed tour with top congressional Democrats

Jewish members along for the ride include Reps. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, and Ted Deutch of Florida, the chairman of the Middle East subcommittee.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 02:29

Updated: FEBRUARY 16, 2022 02:32
FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid visits US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, October 12, 2021 (photo credit: OZ AVITAL/GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid visits US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, October 12, 2021
(photo credit: OZ AVITAL/GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

WASHINGTON  — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a three-nation security tour of Congressional Democrats that includes Israel.

The 14 Democrats on the tour of Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom, which departed Washington on Monday, include chairmen and members of key security-related committees and subcommittees, including the Intelligence Committee, the Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee. Jewish members along for the ride include Reps. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, and Ted Deutch of Florida, the chairman of the Middle East subcommittee.

“As threats to democracy grow more alarming and urgent, American leadership remains committed to advancing security and stability, economic prosperity and democratic governance around the world,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement released Tuesday after the tour landed in Israel.

Congressman Adam Schiff is seen leaving a meeting in Washington. (credit: REUTERS)Congressman Adam Schiff is seen leaving a meeting in Washington. (credit: REUTERS)

“Our first stop will be in Israel, recognizing our shared democratic values and mutual security. We will meet with the leadership of Israel and leaders in the civic community to discuss the prospects for a two-state solution and regional security. ”

Of the 14, only eight will visit Israel; others are skipping other countries, a typical feature of overseas congressional tours where members are often constrained by busy schedules.

Most Democrats see maintaining the viability of the two-state solution as key to preserving hopes for a peaceful outcome in the region, even as a contingent of progressive Democrats in Congress have become increasingly critical of Israel — and of party leadership for continuing to engage in outreach with its government.

Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota, the chairwoman of the influential defense appropriations subcommittee who has authored legislation that would add stricter oversights to defense assistance to Israel, is participating only in the German leg of the trip.

Rep. Ro Khanna of California, a leader of the party’s progressive caucus who identifies as a pro-Israel progressive, is on the trip as well, including its Israel leg.

Pelosi’s emphasis on opposing anti-democratic trends could get a friendly hearing in the Naftali Bennett government, where Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made countering the rise of right-wing autocracy in other countries a plank of the government’s policies — in contrast with the former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, whom U.S. Democrats believed was cultivating autocrats.

However, the Bennett administration has been slow to respond to right-wing influence on the homefront, and recently abandoned plans to institute an egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall over concerns of violent right-wing backlash.



Tags US politics Nancy Pelosi usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by