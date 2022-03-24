The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Republicans more invested in 2022 midterms than Democrats -poll

Most GOP voters surveyed by the Pew Center also said they are voting 'against Biden' this fall.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 23:33

Updated: MARCH 24, 2022 23:43
THE US Capitol building is blanketed with snow, in Washington, January 4. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
THE US Capitol building is blanketed with snow, in Washington, January 4.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

The Republican electorate appears to be more invested in the 2022 midterms than Democratic voters, with significantly more of the GOP supporters saying the party that controls Congress really matters, a new Pew Research Center study conducted seven months ahead of the midterms found.

Political analysts note that Republicans are well-positioned to take control of the House and possibly the Senate in the elections this November. As Democrats hold the House with the narrowest of margins, even if the GOP does flip just a few seats, power could significantly shift in Washington. Meanwhile, the Senate is split evenly, which means even one seat flipping in favor of the Republicans without an equal flip for Democrats would end Democratic control of the upper chamber.

70 percent of Republican voters surveyed by Pew, which polled 10,441 US adults in early March, said the November elections will really matter. Just 60 percent of Democrats said the same.

US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, US, March 1, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS) US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, US, March 1, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

A majority of Republicans also said they view their votes in the upcoming midterms as voting “against Biden,” according to the Pew poll.

The survey found that 71 percent of registered Republican and Republican-leaning voters think of their vote for Congress this year as a vote against President Biden, compared to 26 percent who say the president is not much of a factor.

Two percent of Republicans say they think of their vote for Congress this fall as a vote in favor of Biden.

In contrast, 46 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters surveyed say they think of their vote for Congress this fall as a vote for the president, closely tied with 47 percent of those in the party who believe the president is not much of a factor.

Only 6 percent of Democrats say they think of their vote for Congress as a vote against the president.

The survey noted that the economy is the top election issue out of the 15 asked about, with about eight-in-ten voters (78%) saying the economy is very important to their vote this fall. Republicans are particularly likely to say the economy is very important to their vote in the fall: 90% say this, compared with 68% of Democrats. By comparison, health care is the top issue for Democratic voters in the fall, with 74% saying it is very important to their vote, while just 44% of Republican voters say the same.
 



