The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene not sure whether she advocates violence

Greene is a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump. In comments to the media, she has downplayed and justified the Jan. 6, 2021.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 22, 2022 22:13
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week. (photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)
US REPRESENTATIVE Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington last week.
(photo credit: SARAH SILBIGER/ REUTERS)

Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday told a lawyer for voters seeking to disqualify her from running for re-election that she did not know how to answer a question about whether she advocates violence against people with whom she disagrees.

Greene testified in a Georgia state court in Atlanta in a novel legal challenge to her candidacy accusing her of violating a US Constitution provision called the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause" by supporting an incendiary rally that preceded last year's attack on the US Capitol.

Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the voters, asked Greene during the hearing before administrative law judge Charles Beaudrot whether she has advocates political violence against people with whom she disagrees.

"I don't think so," Greene replied. "I don't know how to answer that."

Greene is a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump. In comments to the media, she has downplayed and justified the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault by Trump supporters in their failed bid to block congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO)US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 5, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER/FILE PHOTO)

Trump at the preceding rally told his supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell," repeating his false claims that the election was stolen through widespread voter fraud. The Trump supporters attacked police, ransacked parts of the Capitol and send lawmakers into hiding for their own safety.

"I was asking people to come for a peaceful march, which everyone is entitled to do," Greene told the hearing. "I was not asking them to actively engage in violence."

The constitutional clause, added after the US Civil War of the 1860s, prohibits politicians from running for Congress if they have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" or "given aid or comfort" to the nation's enemies.

Greene, who represents a Georgia district in the US House of Representatives, is seeking re-election this year, with the Republican primary scheduled on May 24 and the general election on Nov. 8.

Celli also questioned Greene about a video she recorded in 2019, before she took office, calling US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "traitor." Greene at first denied making the statement, but then admitted to it under questioning by the Celli and the judge.

Greene's lawyer argued that the statement was "hyperbole" and irrelevant to the case.

The voter challenge is being spearheaded by a group called Free Speech for People that advocates for campaign finance reform. A similar challenge backed by the same group against Republican US Representative Madison Cawthorn failed when a federal judge in North Carolina dismissed that suit on March 4.

Ron Fein, a lawyer for the voters seeking Greene's disqualification, said in his opening remarks that the congresswoman played an "important role" in instigating the attack on the US Capitol.

"In some cases, the mask falls and she shows us exactly what she intended," Fein said.

Greene's lawyer, James Bopp, argued during his opening remarks that removing her from the ballot would be both unfair to her and to voters in her conservative-leaning district. Greene is expected to appeal any ruling against her, and has already brought parallel litigation in US federal court seeking to halt the administrative proceeding.

In a recent court filing, Greene's lawyers said she "vigorously denies that she aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power."

"Fundamentally, First Amendment rights are at stake, not only the right to vote, as I've mentioned, or the right to run for office," Bopp said during the hearing, referring to the Constitution's free speech protections.

Absentee ballots will start to be mailed on April 25.



Tags US politics Capitol Insurrection Marjorie Taylor Greene
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Noam Chomsky: Ukraine must make concessions to Russia's demands

NOAM CHOMSKY is accused by the author of numerous inaccuracies and the projection of ‘a crippling ideological rigidity.’
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by