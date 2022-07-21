The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Ex-Trump aide Bannon to seek dismissal of criminal contempt of Congress charges

Bannon, 68, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying the committee's subpoena requesting testimony and documents as part of its inquiry into January 6.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2022 13:19
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon boards a vehicle as US President Donald Trump prepares to depart Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 9, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon boards a vehicle as US President Donald Trump prepares to depart Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US, April 9, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon will ask a federal judge on Thursday to dismiss criminal charges alleging he willfully defied a subpoena by a congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Evan Corcoran, one of Bannon's defense attorneys, notified US District Judge Carl Nichols of his plans to seek to have the charges dismissed on Wednesday, shortly after the prosecution rested its case.

Bannon, 68, has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying the committee's subpoena requesting testimony and documents as part of its inquiry into the January 6, 2021, rampage by Trump supporters trying to overturn his election defeat.

It is unclear whether Bannon's team will put on a defense or call any witnesses.

A possible witness could include Robert Costello, Bannon's attorney who served as the key point of contact between Bannon and the committee after it served him with its September 2021 subpoena.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon attends the National Front party convention in Lille, France, March 10, 2018 (credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon attends the National Front party convention in Lille, France, March 10, 2018 (credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)

The witnesses

The government only presented two witnesses in its case over two days of testimony.

The first was Kristin Amerling, a senior committee staff member, who testified that Bannon disregarded the subpoena's two deadlines, sought no extensions and offered an invalid rationale for his defiance - a claim by Trump involving a legal doctrine called "executive privilege" that can keep certain presidential communications confidential.

The other prosecution witness was FBI special agent Stephen Hart, who investigated the circumstances of Bannon's defiance of the subpoena.

On Wednesday, the judge let the defense inform jurors that Trump earlier this month gave the green light for Bannon to testify before the House of Representatives select committee after previously asking him not to cooperate.

The judge also allowed him to introduce other recent correspondence between Bannon and the committee related to Bannon's abrupt offer to testify.

But Nichols told jurors they cannot consider Bannon's belief about executive privilege as an excuse or consider future offers of compliance as a defense against prior non-compliance.

Bannon's primary defense is that he believed the subpoena's return dates were flexible and subject to negotiation between his attorney and the committee.

Amerling testified on Wednesday that the deadlines were not flexible and said Costello had never sought any extensions on his client's behalf.

Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol and attacked police in a failed effort to block formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, which Trump falsely claims was the result of fraud.

Bannon was a key adviser to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served briefly as his chief White House strategist in 2017.



Tags congress Donald Trump Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by