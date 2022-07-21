The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Secret Service violated Federal Records Act by not preserving texts, says House Comm.

The purging of nearly all cellphone texts from the time of the insurrection was discovered last February by the Inspector General Department of Homeland Security’s Office.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JULY 21, 2022 18:32
A general view of the Public hearing of the US House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
A general view of the Public hearing of the US House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

The United States Secret Service reportedly violated the Federal Records Act by not preserving text messages from the time of the Capitol Insurrection, according to the January 6 House Committee.

The purging of nearly all cellphone texts from the time of the insurrection was discovered last February by the Inspector General Department of Homeland Security’s Office, according to The Washington Post. The report also states that Secret Service chose not to alert Congress, citing three people that were "briefed on the internal discussions."

Only one text was received, according to CBS News citing the Staff for the House panel. The committee is asking for more records from Secret Service. In response, Secret Service said that the messages were erased due to an "agency-wide migration." The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General and the January 6 committee have asked for messages exchanged by approximately 24 Secret Service officials, the report added.

One of the members of the committee, Democrat Stephanie Murphy, said that the agency allowed some Secret Service individuals to conclude which records were worth keeping, according to the report.

The contents

The contents of the texts included then-President Trump's movements on January 6 and "shadowed Trump as he sought to overturn the election results — could shed light on what Trump was planning and saying," the Washington Post report said.

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS pose before the opening of a hearing last week of the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol building (credit: JABIN BOTSFORD/REUTERS) MEMBERS OF CONGRESS pose before the opening of a hearing last week of the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol building (credit: JABIN BOTSFORD/REUTERS)

Secret Service officials are using metadata to determine if any messages requested by the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General should have been deemed government records in compliance with the Homeland Security watchdog's office, CBS reported citing a Secret Service official.

Another Secret Service official said agency employees received two emails as a reminder to preserve cellphone records. One of the emails sent was before the Capitol Insurrection had occurred, NBC News reported on Wednesday.



Tags investigation House of Representatives U.S. Secret Service Capitol Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
5

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by