Jan. 6 committee plans vote on Thursday to subpoena Trump - report

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters opened what could be its last public meeting on Thursday with a promise of new evidence as it argues that the former president was central to the violent attempt to overturn his election defeat.

The congressional panel plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena the former president, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the committee's plans.

The vote is planned for during the panel's hearing, which began earlier on Thursday, NBC reporters said in a post on Twitter.

What happened in the hearing?

"In a staggering betrayal of his oath, Donald Trump attempted a plan that led to an attack on a pillar of our democracy," Bennie Thompson, the panel's chairperson, said as the hearing began.

There will be no live witness testimony at the meeting, which followed eight earlier hearings this year, but the House of Representatives Select Committee will provide video evidence from witnesses who did not appear at prior hearings, and information from thousands of documents, including those obtained from the Secret Service.

It could be the panel's last public session before releasing its final report, expected before the November 8 midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats or Trump's Republicans control Congress.

Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's Republican vice chairperson, said the panel might ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

She said Trump "had a pre-meditated plan" to declare that the election was fraudulent.

The select committee has been investigating the attack on the Capitol for more than a year, interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses. Its investigation is continuing.

"This investigation is not about politics. It's not about party. It's about the facts, plain and simple," Thompson said.

Public opinion

The hearings held this year may have convinced some Republicans that Trump bears some responsibility for the riot. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that in early June, about a third of Republicans said Trump was at least partly responsible for the deadly attack. By late July, the share of Republicans with that view had risen to two in five.

A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Wednesday showed two in five Republicans still view Trump as at least partly responsible for the attack.

The committee has used the hearings to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his November 2020 presidential election defeat constitute illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

Previous hearings focused on Trump's inaction before and during the storming of the Capitol, the former president's pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to deny Biden's victory, militias whose members participated in the attack and Trump's interactions with close advisers questioning his false allegations of massive voter fraud.

Committee members said Trump incited the attack by refusing to admit he lost the election and through comments, including a December tweet calling on supporters to flock to Washington on January 6, saying, "Be there, will be wild."

The one-time reality television star denies wrongdoing, hinting he will seek the White House again in 2024. He regularly holds rallies where he continues to claim falsely that he lost because of widespread fraud.

Trump and his supporters - including many Republicans in Congress - dismiss the January 6 panel as a political witch hunt, while the panel's backers say it is a necessary probe into a violent threat against democracy.

The attack on the Capitol injured more than 140 police officers and led to several deaths. More than 880 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, with more than 400 guilty pleas so far.