The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Jan. 6 committee plans vote on Thursday to subpoena Trump - report

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters opened what could be its last public meeting.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 21:08

Updated: OCTOBER 13, 2022 21:32
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to boost Ohio Republican candidates ahead of their May 3 primary election, at the county fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. April 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse)
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to boost Ohio Republican candidates ahead of their May 3 primary election, at the county fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. April 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Gaelen Morse)

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters opened what could be its last public meeting on Thursday with a promise of new evidence as it argues that the former president was central to the violent attempt to overturn his election defeat.

The congressional panel plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena the former president, NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the committee's plans.

The vote is planned for during the panel's hearing, which began earlier on Thursday, NBC reporters said in a post on Twitter.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been alerted that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol plans to vote on Thursday on whether to subpoena former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter said.

What happened in the hearing?

"In a staggering betrayal of his oath, Donald Trump attempted a plan that led to an attack on a pillar of our democracy," Bennie Thompson, the panel's chairperson, said as the hearing began.

"In a staggering betrayal of his oath, Donald Trump attempted a plan that led to an attack on a pillar of our democracy."

Bennie Thompson
A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves Trump and Confederate flags after making his way to the second floor of the US Capitol during the insurrection on January 6. (credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves Trump and Confederate flags after making his way to the second floor of the US Capitol during the insurrection on January 6. (credit: MIKE THEILER/REUTERS)

There will be no live witness testimony at the meeting, which followed eight earlier hearings this year, but the House of Representatives Select Committee will provide video evidence from witnesses who did not appear at prior hearings, and information from thousands of documents, including those obtained from the Secret Service.

It could be the panel's last public session before releasing its final report, expected before the November 8 midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats or Trump's Republicans control Congress.

Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's Republican vice chairperson, said the panel might ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

She said Trump "had a pre-meditated plan" to declare that the election was fraudulent.

The select committee has been investigating the attack on the Capitol for more than a year, interviewing more than 1,000 witnesses. Its investigation is continuing.

"This investigation is not about politics. It's not about party. It's about the facts, plain and simple," Thompson said.

Public opinion

The hearings held this year may have convinced some Republicans that Trump bears some responsibility for the riot. A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that in early June, about a third of Republicans said Trump was at least partly responsible for the deadly attack. By late July, the share of Republicans with that view had risen to two in five.

A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll concluded on Wednesday showed two in five Republicans still view Trump as at least partly responsible for the attack.

The committee has used the hearings to build a case that Trump's efforts to overturn his November 2020 presidential election defeat constitute illegal conduct, far beyond normal politics.

Previous hearings focused on Trump's inaction before and during the storming of the Capitol, the former president's pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to deny Biden's victory, militias whose members participated in the attack and Trump's interactions with close advisers questioning his false allegations of massive voter fraud.

Committee members said Trump incited the attack by refusing to admit he lost the election and through comments, including a December tweet calling on supporters to flock to Washington on January 6, saying, "Be there, will be wild."

The one-time reality television star denies wrongdoing, hinting he will seek the White House again in 2024. He regularly holds rallies where he continues to claim falsely that he lost because of widespread fraud.

Trump and his supporters - including many Republicans in Congress - dismiss the January 6 panel as a political witch hunt, while the panel's backers say it is a necessary probe into a violent threat against democracy.

The attack on the Capitol injured more than 140 police officers and led to several deaths. More than 880 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, with more than 400 guilty pleas so far.



Tags Donald Trump 2020 United States elections usa Capitol Insurrection
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by