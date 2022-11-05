US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her first public comments on Friday since the attack on her husband in their home saying that "it's going to be a long haul but he will be well."

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, for your kind words and your good wishes for Paul," she said in a video that she posted on her Twitter.

"It's just so tragic how it happened. But nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He's surrounded by family so that's a wonderful thing," she continued.

With a grateful heart I thank all who sent kind words and prayers for Paul. It’s a long road but he will be well.Our security, our Democracy, our planet, our values are on the ballot. Believe that we will win — and help Get Out The Vote to make it so.-NPhttps://t.co/sWs0cfdQJN — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) November 4, 2022

Paul Pelosi, 82, has been hospitalized for six days after the attack in their San Fransisco home. Paul had to undergo surgery for skull fractures and had injuries to his hands and right arm.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks away from her husband Paul Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 3, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)

"It's just so tragic how it happened. But nonetheless, we have to be optimistic. He's surrounded by family so that's a wonderful thing," US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi

What is the sentence given to the attacker?

The accused attacker, David Wayne DePape, was formally presented with state charges as well as federal charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

DePape pleaded not guilty in court to all the charges which prosecutors have said could carry a maximum of 13 years to life in prison.

San Francisco Superior Court Diane Northway ordered DePape to remain in custody without bail for pretrial proceedings, at least until a formal detention hearing is held.

DePape is accused in court documents of forcing his way into Pelosi's home with plans to take the speaker of the US House of Representatives hostage and to break her kneecaps unless she told him the "truth" under his questioning.

Pelosi was in Washington at the time of the attack so the intruder confronted her husband who managed to slip into a bathroom and called emergency 911 for help.

Police arrived on the scene, in time to witness the two men struggling with a hammer before the intruder grabbed the tool away and struck Paul over the head, Reuters reported.

Reuters contributed to this report