Blinken: We will judge Israeli gov't by its actions rather than its members

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken touched on the topics of the incoming Israeli gov't, the JCPOA and the two-state solution.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 21:03
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021 (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, addressed the National J Street Conference in Washington and said that the Biden administration would gauge the incoming Israeli government “by the policies it pursues rather than individual personalities.”

“Israel recently held free and fair elections with robust participation and the new government is expected to take office in the coming days,” Said Bliken. “We fully respect the democratic choice of the Israeli people. We again congratulate Bibi Netanyahu. We welcome his commitment to making this a government that, in his words, will work for the benefit of all residents of the state of Israel without exception.”

“As President Biden told Mr. Netanyahu when he called to congratulate him, we expect the new Israeli government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values,” Blinken continued. “Just as we have with previous governments, we'll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community and the equal administration of justice for all citizens of Israel.”

“We will gauge the government by the policies it pursues rather than individual personalities,” he said. “We will hold it to the mutual standards we've established in our relationship over the past seven decades and we will speak honestly and respectfully with our Israeli friends as partners always should.”

Speaking about the escalating tensions in the West Bank, the Secretary of State said: “We are deeply concerned that this year has seen dramatically higher levels of violence in the West Bank, perpetrated by both Palestinians and Israeli settlers.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, May 25, 2021 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“This violence must stop,” he said. “Its perpetrators must face equal justice under the law. We will also continue to unequivocally oppose any acts that undermine the prospects of the two-state solution, including but not limited to settlement expansion; move towards the annexation of the West Bank; disruption to the historic status quo at holy sites; demolitions and evictions; and incitement to violence.”

Blinken praised the Abraham Accords and said that it is one of the most effective ways to bolster Israel's security is to deepen diplomatic relations with more of its neighbors and with countries around the world.

“We work relentlessly to advance and expand the Abraham Accords and other normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states.”

He also added, however, that “for all of its benefits, normalization between Israel and its neighbors is not the substitute for building peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

He also said that President Biden “remains committed” to the two-state solution.

“We continue to believe, as the president said on the trip to the Holy Land this summer, that two states based on the 1967 lines with mutually agreed swaps remains the best way to achieve our goal of Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace and security,” said Blinken. “And of course, it's vital to preserving Israel's identity as a Jewish and democratic state.”

The United States continues to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, as the President also said in his visit, Jerusalem is central to the national visions of both Palestinians and Israelis and must be a city for all of its people, Blinken said. “Anything that takes us away from two states is detrimental to Israel's long-term security and its long-term identity.”

He also spoke about the prospects of reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement. “We engaged in a meaningful diplomatic process to see if we could reach an agreement for a mutual return to the JCPOA, but Iran has repeatedly demonstrated that it is unwilling or unable to commit to the steps that it needs to take,” he said. “We continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, but should the Iranian regime reject that path, its leaders should make no mistake that all options are on the table to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Blinken said that the administration continues to reject the global boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement for unfairly singling out Israel. “At the United Nations, we have consistently and vigorously pushed back against unjust anti-Israel bias reflected in enduring efforts to de-legitimize and exclude Israel and the disproportionate attention Israel continues to receive in places like the Security Council and the Human Rights Council,” he said. “This unfair treatment not only distracts the UN from focusing on other challenges but deprives Israel the chance to participate in bodies where it could make valuable contributions to improving the lives of people around the world.”



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israel us relations j street US Israel diaspora Antony Blinken
