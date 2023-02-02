The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post US Politics

FBI investigating George Santos for alleged sick dog scheme

An alleged fundraising plot to steal $3,000 raised for a homeless veteran’s cancer-stricken dog is one of many scandals plaguing New York's embattled freshman Republican rep.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2023 03:14
Newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, makes a gesture with his left hand as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from the House Chamber during a 10th round of voting for the new Speaker. (photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)
Newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, makes a gesture with his left hand as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from the House Chamber during a 10th round of voting for the new Speaker.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

The FBI is investigating George Santos, the New York congressman who has admitted to fabricating much of his resume, on allegations that he stole $3,000 raised for a homeless Navy veteran’s cancer-stricken dog, reports announced on Wednesday.

The Navy veteran reportedly told investigators that the embattled Long Island Rep. conned him out of thousands of dollars meant to go toward saving his dying service dog on a GoFundMe page.

Two agents reached out to Richard Osthoff on Wednesday as part of the Brooklyn US Attorney’s probe into the lying Republican lawmaker, according to Politico.

Osthoff handed over text messages from 2016 with Santos to the FBI, who he says used his unfortunate condition to raise $3,000 for life-saving surgery for the pit bull mix, Sapphire — then ghosted with the money, as initially reported by Patch.

US REPRESENTATIVE-Elect George Santos appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video. (credit: George Santos campaign/Reuters) US REPRESENTATIVE-Elect George Santos appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video. (credit: George Santos campaign/Reuters)

Santos, 34, who went by the name Anthony Devolder at the time, allegedly organized the fundraiser for Sapphire through Friends of Pets United, which the New York Times reported is not a registered charity.

George Santos has a long list of lies

“I’ve seen how socialism destroys people’s lives because my grandparents survived the Holocaust.”

Rep. George Santos

The alleged fundraising scheme is one of many scandals plaguing the freshman Republican, who has refused to leave office despite a series of allegations of lying and fraud that first came to light in December shortly after he won a swing seat on Long Island.

In his campaign launch video for Congress, Santos stated: “I’ve seen how socialism destroys people’s lives because my grandparents survived the Holocaust.”

A former roommate of Santos said that he used a "fake Jewish-sounding last name" to raise funds on GoFundMe, according to a Business Insider report.

In late December, Santos confessed to a multitude of lies he made on the campaign trail, including about his education and work experience, but he denied claiming to be Jewish.

One day prior to his confession, Santos joined the Republican Jewish Coalition on Long Island for a menorah lighting to mark the first night of Hanukkah. He’d been invited as one of just two freshmen Republican Jews elected to Congress in November.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos, the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to the House, said during an interview with New York Post in December. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

Following the interview, the Republican Jewish Coalition said it would not invite Santos back. 

“He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage,” said Matt Brooks, chief executive of RJC. “In public comments and to us personally, he previously claimed to be Jewish.”

Santos, elected to Congress in November's midterm elections to represent the Long Island and Queens-based 3rd District, was accused of lying about his family history, saying on his campaign website that his mother was Jewish and his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II. 

Now Santos is insisting that he's “clearly Catholic,” but continues to claim that his grandmother told stories about being Jewish and later converted to Catholicism.

Caught in another untruth, Santos' campaign website claims that his mother "survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer." 

But last month, journalist Yashar Ali found two contradictory tweets from Santos. The first post, in July 2021, read, "9/11 claimed my mother's life... so I'm blocking so I don't ever have to read this again." 

The second post, in December 2021, read, "December 23rd this year marks 5 years I lost my best friend and mentor. Mom you will live forever in my heart."

"This guy has to be an op. My god," Ali tweeted.



Tags new york congress diaspora american politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

Drone attack on Iranian ammunition plant: What do we know so far?

Armoured personnel carriers take part in a military exercise in Isfahan, Iran, in this handout image obtained on September 8, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by