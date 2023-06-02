The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Georgia probe of Trump expands to activities in other states

Fulton County's prosecutor has broadened the two-year-long investigation.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 20:23
FORMER US president Donald Trump departs last week from Trump Tower to give a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued Trump and his Trump Organization, in New York City. (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
ORMER US president Donald Trump departs last week from Trump Tower to give a deposition to New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has sued Trump and his Trump Organization, in New York City.
(photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

A Georgia-based probe into whether former Republican President Donald Trump and others illegally sought to overturn his loss in the state's 2020 presidential election has expanded into activities outside of Georgia, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Fulton County's prosecutor has broadened the two-year-long investigation to include Trump's campaign "hiring two firms to find voter fraud across the United States and then burying their findings when they did not find it," including issuing a subpoena to one of the companies, the Post reported, citing two people with knowledge of the probe.

What is being investigated?

PRO-TRUMP PROTESTERS storm the US Capitol during clashes with police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021. (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS) PRO-TRUMP PROTESTERS storm the US Capitol during clashes with police at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results by Congress in Washington on January 6, 2021. (credit: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS)

Willis has publicly indicated that her office is looking at whether Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) statute would apply and whether efforts to overturn Trump's loss in the southern US state were a far-reaching criminal scheme, according to the Post.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County district attorney's office declined to comment on the report.

Willis, a Democrat, has said charging decisions are expected this summer.

As part of the probe into Trump and his allies efforts, Willis's office has sought information from Simpatico Software Systems and Berkeley Research Group about their actions in Georgia and other US states, the Post said.

The companies declined to comment to the Post as did Willis' office and representatives for Trump.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called the investigation, along with others he is facing, politically motivated. The Department of Justice is also investigating Trump's role in efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

A number of individuals under investigation in the Fulton County probe have accepted immunity deals, court records showed last month.



