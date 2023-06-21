The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Indicted US Representative George Santos cannot keep bail guarantors anonymous

Santos, 34, has expressed a willingness to go to jail rather than release the names.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 01:22
US Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 12, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
US Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 12, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

The two people who guaranteed George Santos' bail will have their names publicly revealed, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday as she rejected the indicted US representative's claim that disclosure could threaten the guarantors' safety.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York, said the names will be made public on Thursday at noon EDT (1600 GMT).

The judge said Santos may in the meantime try to modify the terms of his release if his guarantors, who he has suggested were family members, withdraw their $500,000 bail guarantee.

Santos, 34, has expressed a willingness to go to jail rather than release the names.

Santos pleads not guilty

US Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ) US Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks to a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 12, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

The first-term congressman has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count indictment accusing him of fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds.

Joseph Murray, a lawyer for Santos, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Santos had been appealing a June 6 ruling by a federal magistrate judge to identify the guarantors.

At least 11 media organizations had sought the names, citing the public interest.

According to a court filing, the House of Representatives' Ethics Committee also wanted the names, to determine whether Santos violated that chamber's rules on gifts.

Murray has said Santos and his staff had been subjected to a "media frenzy and hateful attacks" since Santos' indictment became public on May 9, and it was "reasonable" to believe his bail guarantors might face the same treatment.

Following his election, Santos drew much criticism, including bipartisan calls that he resign, after reports that he had lied about much of his personal and professional background. He has since admitted to fabricating large parts of his resume.



Tags new york congress diaspora american politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by