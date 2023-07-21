Several US senators from both sides of the aisle introduced a new bill on Thursday that aims to bolster normalization efforts between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

The Regional Integration and Normalization Act was introduced by several senators both Republican and Democrat. The main sponsors of the bill are Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and James Lankford (R-Okla.).

“The Abraham Accords and related normalization agreements are fundamentally transforming the Middle East," said Senator Risch. "It is in the United States’ interest to expand the circle of friends with Israel.”

“A strong Israel, at peace with its neighbors, is squarely in US national security interests," said Senator Mendez.

Representatives for the six Negev Forum countries are seen at the working group meeting in Abu Dhabi in the UAE. (credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The bill's main points

The bill has eight main points: