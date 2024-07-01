Blinken: 'Biden reinvested America in the world'

The world has experienced the policies and choices made under the three-and-a-half-years of President Joe Biden's administration and knows what kind of leadership he's brought to bear, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday morning in a conversation at the Brookings Institution when asked about American leadership today under Biden.

Blinken said there's a thirst for American engagement and leadership even with countries with whom the US disagrees.

"They've seen a president who has reinvested America in the world, reinvested in these alliances, in these partnerships, in ways that they seek and want," Blinken said. "You see again, and again and again, the confidence in American leadership has gone up dramatically over the last three-and-a-half-years."

Public opinion

That jump in confidence doesn't just happen, Blinken said, adding it's the product of choices and product of policies the administration pursues as a product of their engagement.

According to Blinken, the world sees Biden having led the way in all those different areas and in ways that are bringing people together and focused in the same way on shared challenges.

Blinken said he's hearing and seeing that for the most part, the world likes the choices and policies Biden is pursuing.