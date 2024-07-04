Trump calls Biden 'broken-down pile of c**p' in leaked recording

Former president Donald Trump was secretly recorded in a since-leaked video describing US President Joe Biden as a “broken-down pile of c***” and speculating that the president is on the verge of “quitting the race.”

The video, leaked by The Daily Beast and presumably recorded at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster soon after the 2024 Presidential Debate, shows the former president sitting in a golf cart with his youngest son, Barron Trump, as he asserts his opinions on the current US president, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“How did I do with the debate the other night?” Trump asks a small group of people. When told he did “fantastic” and “amazing,” Trump continues, referring to Biden, “Look at that old, broken-down pile of c***. It’s a bad guy.”

Trump then goes on to claim that Biden has “just quit” the presidential race, which he says means that he will take on Vice President Kamala Harris in the election instead.

“I think she’s gonna be better,” he says, seemingly referring to his ability to beat her as an opponent. “She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic. She’s just so f***ing bad.”

After toying with his glove for a moment, Trump begins to question Biden’s ability to handle foreign counterparts like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he describes as “fierce” and “tough.” “Can you imagine him [Biden] dealing with Putin and the president of China, who’s a fierce person?” he asks. “He’s a fierce man. Very tough guy.”

The former president is not the only one calling Biden’s presidential abilities into question. A Reuters poll released Tuesday found that one in three Democrats think he should quit, while a CNN survey also released Tuesday found that Trump is currently leading Biden by six percentage points – 49 percent to 43 percent.

Before driving off, Trump repeats, “But they just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?”

Trump spokesperson stands behind remarks

Trump campaign spokesperson Stephen Cheung told The Daily Beast in a statement regarding the leaked video: “Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad.”

“Make no mistake that Democrats, the mainstream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public – Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House. Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Co-pilot Kamala Harris.

“Trump will beat any Democrat on November 5 because he has a proven record and an agenda to Make America Great Again."