RNC erupts into 'bring them home' chants as parents of American hostage Omer Neutra address crowd

The crowded hall of the Republican National Convention chanted "Bring them home" on Wednesday night as Ronen and Orna Neutra, parents of 22-year-old American hostage Omer Neutra, took to the stage asking for support to end the crisis and return the remaining 120 hostages.

"Our son Omer is an American citizen for 285 long days and nights; Hamas terrorists have been holding Omer in prison in tunnels underneath Gaza," Orna said, beginning her remarks. "Omer, which is a biblical name and means the first crop in Hebrew, is our firstborn."

Orna described her son as a connector and told the crowd how he is a natural-born leader and captain of his high school soccer, volleyball, and basketball teams.

He cares deeply about others and about helping them grow, she said.

"He turned 22 On October 14, 2023," she said. "And instead of celebrating with us and with his friends, he spent his birthday as the hostage of Hamas terrorists." Family of American hostage Omer Neutra hold rally underlining his captivity amid independence day weekend (credit: Liri Agami, Dani Tenenbaum)

Imagine over nine months not knowing whether your son is alive, Orna continued, and waking up every morning, praying that he too is still waking up every morning.

"That he is strong and is surviving," she added.

Where was the outrage?

Ronen asked the crowd where was the outrage when over 1,200 people were slaughtered on October 7, including 45 American citizens.

"This was not merely an attack on Israel. This was, and remains, an attack on Americans," Ronen said.

Ronen said Trump called them personally right after October 7, when Omer was taken captive.

"We know he stands with American hostages," Ronen said. "We need our beautiful son back, and we need your support."