'Israel should be putting bombs on foreheads:' Florida congressman tells Republican Jews

When Donald Trump is inaugurated as president of the United States, Israel will have a "fighter and a friend" back in the White House, Republican Jewish Coalition Chairman Norm Coleman told a crowd of supporters and lawmakers on Thursday night at an event in conjunction with the Republican National Convention following remarks from Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog.

Herzog said Israel is successful in its military operations and is defeating Hamas, though Israel's work is not complete until all of the hostages are released and brought home.

Herzog made no mention of the ongoing negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, which The Post reported earlier this week Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is actively sabotaging in order to prevent the collapse of his government.

"Yes, we need to bring them home," Herzog said. "But more than that, in order to defeat [Hamas], we need a strong alliance between Israel and the United States. This is crucial." REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL nominee and former US president Donald Trump (left) and Republican vice presidential nominee J. D. Vance applaud on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. (credit: CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS)

House Speaker Mike Johnson described the partnership between the United States and Israel as one of America's "founding principles."

Quoting President Trump's foreign policy quip, Johnson said he believes in "peace through strength," and Israel should always be a haven for the Jewish people.

"The Jewish people deserve to live safely and freely in their ancestral and spiritual homeland," he said. "And they certainly deserve the same here in America."

Reports on antisemitism incoming

In the coming weeks, Johnson said Congress will release reports and legislation regarding federal funding for schools accused of condoning antisemitism, adding he will not tolerate university campuses if they can't respect the basic constitutional freedoms of their Jewish students.

"Oh, and by the way, on the student visa program, if you are an aspiring Hamas terrorist, you don't get to come to an American university and prey upon your Jewish students," he added, receiving thunderous applause.

Johnson then apologized for taking so long to get Netanyahu to address Congress, saying the delay was House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's fault.

"It will be a big thing," Johnson said of Netanyahu's address, adding there's a number of House Democrats who have said they're going to boycott the event or protest.

"Listen, we're gonna have extra sergeants at arms on the floor, and if anybody gets out of hand, the Speaker of the House will bang the gavel," he said, referring to himself. "We're going to arrest people if we have to do it."

Former Secretary of State under the Trump administration Mike Pompeo struck a different tune, saying America has "forgotten about winning" before outlining three ways to what winning the war against Hamas looks like.

"Winning is providing long-term security for the people of Israel. Winning is ensuring that Iran is punished for what it did," Pompeo said. "When you know how to solve a problem, when you know how to achieve victory, and you simply choose not to, you are complicit in that defeat."

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a former Green Beret who serves on the House Armed Services Committee, House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Israel needs to be "putting bombs on foreheads."

"That's the only thing that Hamas understands," Waltz said. "'I'm sorry. That's how all of this will end."