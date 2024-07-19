Return hostages before I assume office or face severe consequences, Trump warns

The attack on Israel on October 7 would not have happened had he been president, presidential candidate Donald Trump said Friday morning (Israel time) during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The former president added, "We want our hostages back. And they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price." It is unclear if Trump was speaking about the American-Israeli hostages or all of the Israeli hostages. Assumably, he was speaking of the American hostages since that was a repeating theme during the convention.

Earlier, Trump described how he narrowly survived an attempt on his life, telling a rapt audience at the Republican National Convention in his first speech since the attack that he was only there "by the grace of Almighty God."

"I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear," he said in Milwaukee, a thick bandage still covering his ear. "I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet." Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, July 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

When he told the crowd that he was "not supposed to be here," the crowd chanted back, "Yes you are!" With photos of a bloodied Trump showing on screens behind him, Trump praised the Secret Service agents who rushed to his side and paid tribute to the volunteer firefighter who was killed, Corey Comperatore, kissing his fire helmet.