US President Biden waiting to meet with Netanyahu before stepping down, advisors suggest - NYT

US President Joe Biden has faced increased calls to withdraw himself from the 2024 presidential elections over concerns relating to his advanced age - which he abide by after he speaks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the New York Times claimed on Friday while citing advisors.

Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington on Wednesday to address Congress and meet with Biden.

Both Biden and the White House have refuted claims that Biden is planning to drop out of the race.

Democrats continue to support Biden

“The president is in this race,” Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, the campaign chairwoman, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday. “You’ve heard him say that time and time again.”

The 81-year-old president’s performance in a debate with former president Donald Trump was the catalyst for much of the demand he step aside. US President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks at a press conference during NATO's 75th anniversary summit, in Washington, US, July 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

US President Joe Biden is working towards a decision on whether to stay in the presidential race that is good for the country, Senator John Hickenlooper told Reuters. He noted sadness among Democrats about the president but stopped short of saying he should step aside.

"Joe Biden has always put the country first. He's done what's best for America...I think he'll keep doing so," Hickenlooper said in a telephone interview late Wednesday. "He's working towards that."

Asked about Biden potentially stepping aside, Hickenlooper said: "That's his decision to make, but certainly there's more and more indications that that would be in the country's best interests, I think."