'A true patriot': World leaders, American politicians react to Biden's withdrawal

US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday night that he was withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, which followed increasing calls for his withdrawal by his fellow democrats and the American public over concerns on his abilities to maintain another four years in power. World leaders and American political figures ranged in their reaction to the sudden withdrawal, which came after much insistance that Biden would continue his run.

Former president Donald Trump, Biden's would-be competitor, told CNN on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden who stepped aside as his party's candidate.

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.”

At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election.Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 21, 2024

A CNN reporter said on X that Trump made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision.

Mike Johnson's reaction

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson wrote on X "At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election. "Having invalidated the votes of more than 14 million Americans who selected Joe Biden to be the Democrat nominee for president, the self-proclaimed ‘party of democracy’ has proven exactly the opposite.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden shakes hands with House Speaker Mike Johnson before delivering his State of the Union address, last month. (credit: Shawn Thew/Reuters) "The party’s prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration. As second in command and a completely inept border czar, Harris has been a gleeful accomplice — not only in the destruction of American sovereignty, security, and prosperity, but also in the largest political coverup in U.S. history. She has known for as long as anyone of his incapacity to serve. "Regardless of the chaos in the current White House, our adversaries around the globe should be reminded that the U.S. Congress, the U.S. military, and the American people are fully prepared and committed to defend our interests both at home and abroad. "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough."

Chuck Schumer reacts

Taking a different tune to Johnson, Majority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Schumer said "Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.

"Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."

Rep. Brian Mast reacts

Representative Brian Mast condemned Biden's current term, responding on X "Unfit to stand trial. Unfit to run. Unfit to be president for 1 more second."

Unfit to stand trial.Unfit to run.Unfit to be president for 1 more second. https://t.co/BH8hgRoFPW — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) July 21, 2024

Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacts

Israeli President Isaac Herzog shared his warm wishes to Biden, writing "I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to @POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career. As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples. I send him, @FLOTUS Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem."

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to @POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career.As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 21, 2024

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reacts

London Mayor Sadiq Khan commended Biden for his decision, commenting, "Putting your country first demonstrates true and inspiring leadership. Thank you @JoeBiden for your service, your courage and your commitment to progressive politics."