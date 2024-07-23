CNN correspondent: ‘Risk’ if Harris chooses ‘Jewish’ Gov. Josh Shapiro as running mate

CNN Correspondent John King said on air on Sunday night that “There could be some risk” if Kamala Harris chooses the Jewish Governor Josh Shapiro as a running mate - causing significant outrage among well-known Jewish figures.

"He’s a first-term governor, he’s Jewish, there could be some risks in putting him on the ticket, but certainly some of our voters here in Pennsylvania said, ‘Hey, we like Gov. Shapiro, give him a look,'” King said.

King reportedly converted to Judaism after marrying his wife, and fellow CNN host, Dana Bash, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Lawyer and CEO of the International Legal Forum, Arsen Ostrovsky, commented, “It says a lot about the state of American politics, and perhaps especially in progressive circles, that one of the ‘cons’ of Kamala Harris selecting Gov. Josh Shapiro as her VP, is that he is Jewish and the pushback this might receive.”

U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Mayor of Scranton Paige Cognetti, as he arrives at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania, en route to Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 16, 2024. (credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Who is Josh Shapiro?

Shapiro, Pennsylvania's governor, took office just last year but is already seen as a rising star for the party nationally. Trained as a lawyer, Shapiro served as the state's attorney general, a legal background that is similar to Harris' own as a prosecutor. He has a long history of winning elections against Republicans in a state that Democrats believe they must win to secure the election in November.

Shapiro and Harris spoke on Sunday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

"I've known Kamala Harris for nearly two decades - we've both been prosecutors, we've both stood up for the rule of law, we've both fought for the people and delivered results. Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support," he said in a statement on Sunday, adding that she would "perfect our union, protect democracy and advance real freedom."

Shapiro is Pennsylvania’s third Jewish governor and is an observant Conservative Jew.

Shapiro has been outspoken in his support of Israel’s right to defend itself in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel.

The Pennsylvania governor has endorsed Harris, claiming “The contrast in this race could not be clearer, the road to victory in November runs through Pennsylvania.”