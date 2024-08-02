Will Josh Shapiro be Kamala Harris’ VP? Speculation mounts ahead of Philadelphia rally

Kamala Harris will select her running mate ahead of a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday, her campaign has announced, leading to speculation that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be the pick.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, is on Harris’ shortlist for the spot, and he has already met with the presumptive nominee’s vetting team. Other contenders include Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and a few other names.

Shapiro, who is a graduate of the Philadelphia-area Jewish day school where he sends his children, has emphasized his Jewish observance in his public life. He would be the second Jewish vice presidential nominee on a major party ticket, following Sen. Joe Lieberman, then also a Democrat, in 2000.

Harris said on Tuesday that she hadn’t finalized her decision, and a Harris campaign aide warned against inferring too much from the rally’s location. Many previous vice presidential announcements have been made outside of the nominee’s home state, such as in 2020 when Joe Biden announced Harris, then a senator from California, as his running mate at a rally in his home state of Delaware. Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro speaks during the Democratic National Committee winter meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, February 4, 2023. (credit: Hannah Beier/Reuters)

Many signs

But other signs indicate that Shapiro may be the pick. He has canceled a weekend trip to the Hamptons for two fundraising events just days before the rally — though a spokesman did not explicitly connect that decision to the veepstakes.

“The Governor’s trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee,” Shapiro spokesman Manuel Bonder told NBC News. “His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend.”

Discussion of a Shapiro nomination has grown contentious among Democrats and campaign watchers. CNN analyst Harry Enten said he’s “clearly the best” choice in terms of the electoral advantage he brings as the ticket, as the popular governor of a large swing state.

But pro-Palestinian activists have pushed back on Shapiro due to his outspoken support for Israel and criticism of antisemitism at campus protests, dubbing him “Genocide Josh.” His defenders, in turn, have noted that all of the serious vice presidential contenders have pro-Israel records. Some commentators have suggested that the focus on Shapiro smacks of antisemitism.