Jews who vote Harris should have 'their heads examined' Trump tells Musk

Any Jewish person who votes for Kamala Harris in the US Presidential elections should have their 'head examined,' Republican candidate Donald Trump told Elon Musk in an interview on Monday.

The former US president was invited to talk with the Space X founder about his campaign, with a beginning highly marred by technological issues.

Trump harshly condemned Kamala Harris, calling her a "radical left lunatic" who is "far more left than Bernie Sanders."

He also criticized her stance on Israel, saying she is "so anti-Israel [and] picked an anti-Israel radical left person" as her running mate, referring to Tim Walz.

Speaking on the Biden-Kamala administration's impact on the Middle East, Trump said that Kamala is "bad for both" the Israelis and Palestinians and that "Biden actually did something impossible: both sides hated him." Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, speaks during a campaign rally with U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Expressing sympathy for Israel as it waits for an expected Iranian attack, Trump added, "[Israel] expect an attack tonight or tomorrow from 100s or maybe 1000s of rockets - Iron Dome can be swamped by shooting enough missiles where they can't defend themselves."

He said because of the lack of leadership, countries like Iran have no respect for the US.

"If you're a Jewish person or if you're a person that is very pro-Israel, if you vote for [Kamala], she's worse than Biden, and Biden was bad, but if you vote for her, you ought to have your head examined," Trump told Musk.

Axis of evil

He spoke extensively on the nuclear-capable "axis of evil," referring to Iran, China, Russia and North Korea.

Trump said his way of handling Iran would mean there would be no issues: "I told China if you buy oil from Iran - it is all about oil - you're not going to do any business with the United States."

During his presidency, Trump said, "Iran was broke. They had no money for Hamas, no money for Hezbollah, no money for any of these instruments of terror. "

Referring to the October 7 massacre, Trump said if he were president, "Israel would have never been attacked, 0 chance."

He also mentioned his desire to build the US's own Iron Dome, saying, "We are going to have the best iron dome in the world. Why shouldn't we have an iron dome? Israel has one. We need protection."