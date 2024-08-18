Trump garners criticism after saying Medal of Freedom is 'better' than Medal of Honor

Republican presidential candidate Donald garnered criticism after he compared the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Medal of Honor at a New Jersey event regarding the fight against antisemitism on Friday.

Trump recounted the moment Miriam Adelson, who introduced him at the event, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

"I watched Sheldon sitting so proud in the White House when we gave Miriam the Presidential Medal of Freedom," he said, adding, "That's the highest award you can get as a civilian."

Let's get real about @realDonaldTrump 's comments on the Medal of Honor and Medal of Freedom. Those feigning outrage were anti-Trump already. Many haven't seen him say it and only read his words. Watch it here. To me, he's clearly saying it's better to get the MOF because the… pic.twitter.com/YyiIUT0Wpf — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) August 17, 2024

"It's the equivalent of the Congressional Medal of Honor but civilian version," Trump noted.

Trump continued, "It's actually much better because everyone gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, the soldiers they're either in very bad shape because they've been hit so many times by bullets or they're dead." US President Donald Trump awards the 2018 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Miriam Adelson, the wife of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive Sheldon Adelson and Republican donor in the East Room of the White House in Washington. November 16, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

"She [Miriam Adelson] gets it, and she's a healthy, beautiful woman, and they're rated equal," Trump added.

Comment incurs backlash

Many criticized the Republican presidential candidate for his comments, with social media users sharing posts expressing their discontent.

The nonprofit veterans service organization Veterans of Foreign Wars released a statement which read, "These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also crassly characterizes the sacrifices of those who have risked their lives above and beyond the call of duty." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Trump's campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes was cited in the media as saying following the incident, "President Trump was simply saying how it can be an emotionally difficult experience to give the Congressional Medal of Honor to veterans who have been wounded or tragically killed defending our country, as he proudly did when he was Commander in Chief."

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award of the US, while the Medal of Honor is the highest award bestowed for military service.