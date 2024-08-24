Muslim Women for Harris-Walz withdraws support after DNC denies Palestinian speaker

The group claimed the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin "showed more empathy" to Palestinians than Kamala Harris had.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hold a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 6. (photo credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hold a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 6.
(photo credit: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

The campaigning group Muslim Women for Harris-Walz announced on Thursday that it has withdrawn support for Kamala Harris’s presidential bid and disbanded after the Democratic National Campaign rejected a request to see a Palestinian speaker take the stage. 

“We cannot in good conscience, continue Muslim Women for Harris-Walz, in light of this new information from the Uncommitted Movement that VP Harris’s team declined their request to have a Palestinian-American speaker take the stage at the DNC,” the group wrote. 

“The family of the Israeli hostage [Hersh Goldberg-Polin] was on the stage tonight, and showed more empathy towards Palestinian Americans and Palestinians than our candidate or the DNC has.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, the mother and father of Hersh, addressed the DNC, where they asserted that bringing home the hostages is “not a political issue” but a “humanitarian” one.

During their address, the pair insisted that a ceasefire deal “will stop the despair in Gaza.”

Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin who is being held hostage in Gaza, reacts next to her husband Jon Polin as they take the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Vincent Alban)
Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin who is being held hostage in Gaza, reacts next to her husband Jon Polin as they take the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Vincent Alban)

“There is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East,” Jon added. “And in a competition of pain, there are no winners.”

Hamas terrorists abducted Hersh on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival. The friend he attended with, Aner Shapira, was murdered by the invading terrorists.

Hamas released a video of Hersh in April, which showed his left hand missing. Hamas's video showed Hersh shaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for failing to make a deal. 



