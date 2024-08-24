Muslim Women for Harris-Walz withdraws support after DNC denies Palestinian speaker

The campaigning group Muslim Women for Harris-Walz announced on Thursday that it has withdrawn support for Kamala Harris’s presidential bid and disbanded after the Democratic National Campaign rejected a request to see a Palestinian speaker take the stage.

“We cannot in good conscience, continue Muslim Women for Harris-Walz, in light of this new information from the Uncommitted Movement that VP Harris’s team declined their request to have a Palestinian-American speaker take the stage at the DNC,” the group wrote.

“The family of the Israeli hostage [Hersh Goldberg-Polin] was on the stage tonight, and showed more empathy towards Palestinian Americans and Palestinians than our candidate or the DNC has.”

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, the mother and father of Hersh, addressed the DNC, where they asserted that bringing home the hostages is “not a political issue” but a “humanitarian” one.

During their address, the pair insisted that a ceasefire deal “will stop the despair in Gaza.” Rachel Goldberg, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin who is being held hostage in Gaza, reacts next to her husband Jon Polin as they take the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Vincent Alban)

“There is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East,” Jon added. “And in a competition of pain, there are no winners.”

Hamas terrorists abducted Hersh on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival. The friend he attended with, Aner Shapira, was murdered by the invading terrorists.

Hamas released a video of Hersh in April, which showed his left hand missing. Hamas's video showed Hersh shaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for failing to make a deal.